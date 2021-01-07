150 years of first lady inaugural gowns, from Mary Todd Lincoln to Michelle Obama

Of all the events surrounding Inauguration Day, the inaugural balls are by far the most glamorous. Amid the coronavirus epidemic, however, it's unclear whether there will be a ball after Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, or any sort of formal affair on inauguration night.
Still, throughout history, the balls have served as an opportunity for the first lady to shine in a carefully selected gown that captures the imagination of a nation.
We've seen first ladies wear everything from velvet to sequins for the occasion, and the style chosen for the celebration has always seemed to reflect the mood of that time period.
Take a look back at some of the iconic gowns and the ladies who brought them to life.
Mary Todd Lincoln
In the early 1860s, Mary Todd Lincoln sat for a formal photograph in what was believed to be the gown she wore for President Lincoln's inauguration. The off-the-shoulder design featured elaborate printed ruffles at the hem and bust and floral designs. The first lady accessorized the look with a floral headpiece, becoming perhaps the first to spark the flower-crown craze.
Helen Taft
Helen Taft chose a white silk chiffon gown with delicate metallic embroidery trimmed with rhinestones and beads. The gown was the first contribution to the Smithsonian's first ladies collection and started a precedent for future first ladies to donate their inaugural gown to the institution.
Eleanor Roosevelt
For President Franklin D. Roosevelt's inauguration in 1933, Eleanor Roosevelt chose a flowing, long-sleeved gown with an embellished belt at the waist.
Eight years later, she selected a silk gown with cap sleeves and a sweeping train.
Bess Truman
Bess Truman chose a velveteen gown with an elaborate white accent at the shoulder for her husband's inauguration. She topped off the outfit with a cropped fur coat.
Mamie Eisenhower
In 1953, Mamie Eisenhower selected a glamorous gown embellished with sequins. To complement the elegant look, she chose a white fur stole and a diamond choker.
Four years later, Eisenhower previewed the gown she would be wearing in an official photo. She accessorized the intricate lace gown with a three-strand pearl necklace and a beaded clutch.
Jacqueline Kennedy
Jacqueline Kennedy chose an off-white gown with a strapless bodice overlaid with silk chiffon. To cover up before the evening's festivities, the iconic first lady wore a matching, floor-length cape.
Lady Bird Johnson
Lady Bird Johnson wore a bright yellow gown with fur-accented sleeves to celebrate President Johnson's inauguration in 1965.
Pat Nixon
Pat Nixon also chose a yellow dress for her husband's inauguration in 1969. The simple silk skirt is complemented by an ornate jacket adorned with Austrian crystals.
Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter made an unlikely fashion choice for the inaugural ball in 1977 by wearing the same dress that she had worn to celebrate her husband's inauguration as governor of Georgia. It may have been surprising at the time, but we can see why the first lady would want to wear this stylish pale-blue gown again!
Nancy Reagan
In 1981, Nancy Reagan wore a one-shoulder white column gown designed by James Galanos. The elegant look was topped off with a classic pair of long white gloves.
Four years later, she stuck to the same color palette but added sleeves and even more sparkle. After all, it was the '80s!
Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush chose a deep-blue gown with a velvet bodice and a draped satin skirt for her husband's inauguration in 1989.
Hillary Clinton
In 1993, Hillary Clinton wore a violet column gown with flowing panels at the side. The intricately beaded dress was designed by Sarah Phillips for the occasion.
She decided on another intricately beaded number for the 1997 inauguration. The stunning gold dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta and had a floor-length gold cape to match.
Laura Bush
The newly minted first lady chose a vibrant red gown designed by fellow Texan Michael Faircloth for the 2001 inaugural ball. The lace dress was embellished with delicate beading that added a subtle shimmer to the look.
Four years later, she chose Oscar de la Renta to design her gown for the occasion. The icy-blue dress was covered with embellishments and sparkles for a glamorous look.
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama chose a one-shoulder white gown from designer Jason Wu for President Obama's 2009 inauguration. She accessorized the look with long drop earrings, delicate bangles and a stunning ring.
Obama wore another Jason Wu gown for the 2013 inauguration but went for a daring red look the second time around. The stylish halter gown in a textured red fabric really popped against the patriotic backdrop.
Melania Trump
Melania Trump had a hand in the design for the dress she wore to the 2017 inaugural ball. It was created by French-American designer Hervé Pierre in collaboration with the first lady herself. It's made of off-white silk crepe and features a ruffle accent trim, slitted skirt and thin red claret ribbon.