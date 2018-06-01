Deal of the Day: 50 percent off cute tennis bags from Ame and Lulu

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Deal of the Day: June 6

Have you ever seen someone walk onto the tennis court in a super cute outfit, complete with an adorable, colorful bag? Now, you can be that person ... on a budget.

Today's deal is 50 percent off Ame and Lulu tennis bags with the code TODAY50. Usually, one of these bags costs $148, but you can snag one of two different prints for $74 using our exclusive discount code.

Pineapple Harper Tennis Tour Bag, $74 with code TODAY50 (usually $148), Ame and Lulu

Black Shutter Tennis Tour Bag, $74 with code TODAY50 (usually $148), Ame and Lulu

Each bag features a durable, water repellent finish, an adjustable shoulder strap, protective metal feet on the base, a nylon liner, a water bottle pocket and an external pocket that holds up to two tennis rackets!

Plus, the fun prints stand out in a crowd.