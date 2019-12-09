Create your own 'ugly' Christmas sweater with DIY ideas from Pinterest

As Christmastime approaches, so does the season of "ugly sweater" parties. Instead of buying a disappointing sweater you'll only wear once, let your creativity flow and make one yourself. It's simpler than you may think!

We've rounded up some of the most popular DIY ugly Christmas sweaters on Pinterest that will inspire you to take out the glue gun and whip up something especially impressive. From bad to worse, these festive sweaters certainly live up to their “ugly” name.

1. Become an actual Christmas tree

Really awesome costumes

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

While there are many Christmas tree sweaters out there, this one takes it up a notch. You can literally be a Christmas tree with this fun and simple design. Get the tutorial here. See the Pin.

2. Wear cheeky holiday ties

Ilovetocreate

This outfit is as tacky as it gets and absolutely perfect for your ugly sweater party. To make it yourself, all you need is a plain sweater and some seasonal ties. Get the tutorial here. See the Pin.

3. Wear a large Rudolph face

The country chic cottage

To make your own Rudolph sweater, get creative with some felt, pompoms and other accessories from your local craft store. Get the tutorial here. See the Pin.

4. Rock the classic Christmas tree sweater

The cards we drew

This easy, affordable Christmas sweater wears its ugliness with pride. Take an old sweater, some garland, a mini tree skirt, holiday lights and a hot glue gun to make this Christmas tree come to life. Get the tutorial here. See the Pin.

5. Try matching couples' sweaters

Instructables

Team up with your significant other to make a matched set. This duo reindeer sweater has been a huge hit on Pinterest for being hilarious and easy to recreate. We promise, you don’t have to be a master seamstress! Get the tutorial here. See the Pin.

6. Go wild with decorations!

NonaChewy

Santa, reindeer, candy canes, snowflakes and a Christmas tree make an appearance on this busy holiday sweater. It’s so ugly, it’s almost cute. Get the tutorial here. See the Pin.

This article was originally published Dec. 5, 2014 on TODAY.com.