Claire's pulls makeup line after mom finds asbestos in daughter's set

It was worse than she feared: The type of asbestos found in the test has been linked to a rare, incurable and fatal form of cancer called mesothelioma.

“(After I got the results), I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home.”

This Claire makeup kit is among seventeen products pulled from shelves after a lab test found traces of asbestos. turnto10.com

And not just in her home. Warner and her boss, John Deaton, bought 17 more Claire makeup products from nine different states for further testing — and every single one tested positive for tremolite asbestos.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” said Warner.

After being contacted by a reporter for NBC 10 on Friday, Claire's released a statement calling the safety of its customers as "of paramount importance."

"As a result of (the) inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues," the statement read. "Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action."

