Chrissy Teigen got a tattoo of John Legend's song lyrics down her spine

You’ve heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve? Chrissy Teigen does that one better.

The supermodel recently got a tattoo of the lyrics “ooh laa,” from husband John Legend’s song of the same name, down her spine. On Tuesday, Teigen posted a video on Instagram of her getting the ink, which is in script down her back.

“ooooooooh la shoowap shoowap,” she captioned the post, in which she tagged tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who also goes by the name Winter Stone.

“Ooh Laa” is the first track on Legend’s 2020 Grammy-nominated album, “Bigger Love.”

"Ooh Laa" will always be a part of Teigen. Winterstone/Instagram

In the clip, she and Legend are seen discussing when they heard the song for the first time.

Winter Stone also shared a photo of the finished product.

"OOOOH LAAAA," he captioned the picture.

"@chrissyteigen @johnlegend what a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!! And if you haven’t heard BIGGER LOVE John’s new album: listen it’s so good!"

Teigen also shared some images on her Instagram story shared by Winter Stone. The pictures include the finished art and the tattoo artist hunched over Teigen while working on the ink. And, of course, “Ooh Laa” plays over the slide show.

Teigen already has multiple tattoos, and last November she showed off some body art on her wrist reading “Jack” in honor of the child she and Legend lost during her pregnancy.