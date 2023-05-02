Choupette, the beloved cat of late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, is (with a little help from a human) expressing her gratitude to the celebrities who paid tribute to her at the 2023 Met Gala.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy’s admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! " the fashionable feline said in statements in both English and French on her official Instagram page.

"Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home," she continued, adding, "We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

She concluded her post, "With love, forever, Choupette."

Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved Birman cat Choupette in an undated photo. @choupetteofficiel via Instagram

This year's Met Gala, which took place May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, doubled as a tribute to Lagerfeld with the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

While many Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet in ensembles that would have made the German fashion designer proud, a handful — including Jared Leto and Doja Cat — dressed up as his adorable sidekick Choupette.

Other stars opted for Choupette-shaped clutches and other accessories.

Choupette, whose name is pronounced SHOO-PET and means "sweetie" in French, is well-known in the fashion world as the late Lagerfeld's constant companion.

“She is a famous beauty,” Mr. Lagerfeld told Women’s Wear Daily in 2012.

Since the designer's 2019 death, Choupette, who was born in 2011, has become a kind of embodiment of his legacy. She's also a social media star with “Choupette’s Diary” fan pages on Instagram and Twitter.

Here's a look at a few of the celebs who honored Choupette on Sunday.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto appeared on the Met Gala red carpet in cat costume. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Oscar winner Jared Leto went all-out by wearing a fluffy head-to-toe Choupette costume.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X gave his own spin to his Choupette-inspired outfit. John Shearer / WireImage

Grammy-winning singer Lil Nas X gave a fresh and freaky twist to his Choupette tribute. He covered his body in silvery paint and gemstones and topped the look off with platform boots and facial whiskers.

Janelle Monae carried a cat-shaped clutch at the Met Gala. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Janelle MonaeMusician and actor Janelle Monae carried a large Choupette-shaped clutch at the star-studded gala.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat appeared at the Met Gala as a feline. John Shearer / WireImage

Rapper Doja Cat was downright kittenish in a gorgeous embellished gown and a headpiece featuring cat ears. She even wore a prosthetic cat nose.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman accessorized her outfit with a cat purse. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman carried a sparkly pink cat purse to match her pretty pink gown.