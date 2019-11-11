Charlize Theron has a 'new vibe' with new pixie cut — see the pic

Charlize Theron just said bye-bye to her bowl cut!

After debuting the daring 'do in September, the actress just switched things up yet again with a fresh pixie cut and a lighter hue.

Theron's mane man, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, shared his handiwork on Instagram, captioning the post, "Always love changing up this human's hair. New color. Swept back. New vibe."

Theron looked sassy and sexy on the red carpet on Friday. VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Theron showed off her new look at the American Cinematheque Awards, where she was being honored, and sported a super-sexy black leather dress with cutout detailing.

It's certainly not the first time we've seen the actress rock a pixie cut. In 2012, Theron famously buzzed her hair off for a role in "Mad Max: Fury Road," and grew her hair out into a pixie shortly afterward.

Theron is no stranger to pixie cuts. Here she is at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2013. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

During her career, she's styled her pixies in different ways, too.

Charlize Theron at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Los Angeles in 1997. WireImage

Theron's bowl cut has practically looked like a pixie in recent weeks anyway, so the change isn't that drastic. But it sure does look great!

See Theron's past hairstyles:

Bowl cut

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The 44-year-old tried a bowl cut on for size to reprise her role as cyber-villain Cipher in "Fast & Furious 9," set for release in 2020.

Baby bangs

Evan Agostini / AP

Theron has been in a daring mood lately! The actress flirted with baby bangs and totally rocked them in the spring.

Beautiful bob

WireImage

Earlier this year, Theron joined the "short hair, don't care" club and debuted a super-flattering cropped cut.

Short hair, don't care

This is one gal who isn't afraid of a bold mane move! She's even shaved her hair for a role before.

Luscious locks

Franziska Krug / Getty Images

Long, wavy locks are one of Theron's signature looks.

Blast from the past

Back in the day, Theron wore her beautiful blond locks long and curly.

Cute kiddo

Theron has always had some pretty enviable hair.