Charlize Theron has never shied away from daring hairstyles. After all, this is the woman who shaved her head for a role in "Mad Max" and rocked a pixie cut like no other. But the award-winning actress might just have outdone herself with her latest mane move.
The "Long Shot" star rocked some seriously blunt micro-bangs (baby bangs) on the red carpet last night, and we almost didn't recognize her.
After ogling the 43-year-old's new fringe from every angle, we had to wonder: Were her new bangs real? Or just temporary? Luckily, we didn't have to wait too long to find out, because Theron's go-to hairstylist, Adir Abergel, soon revealed that he used faux bangs on the star.
It's not uncommon for stars to test drive a new 'do on the red carpet, so we're not surprised Theron only went for faux bangs. She's still probably getting used to her last drastic hair change: going from blond to brunette in February.
Baby bangs have always been a somewhat polarizing look, with Courtney Cox's "Scream 3" bangs serving as a comedic hair horror story for years.
All kidding aside, Theron certainly rocked the look with her signature attitude, and looked pretty darn amazing, if you ask us. And if she chooses to make the look permanent one day, we won't be upset!
Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen on teaming up for 'Long Shot'April 30, 201905:57
See Charlize Theron's bangs through the years:
Pretty pixie
Theron looked sleek and sharp with a pixie featuring just the slightest bang at the "Mad City" premiere in 1997.
Blond babe
At the 2000 premier of "Reindeer Games," the actress showed us how to rock long, bouncy bangs in style.
Sweet and sideswept
The actress debuted an uncharacteristic dark hue at the 2004 Golden Globes, and sported some sideswept fringe.
Chic in curls
Theron channeled an old Hollywood star with this cute curly look, complete with wavy bangs, in 2006.
Long and lovely
In 2014, the actress flirted with long, sideswept bangs that partially shielded her eyes.
Face-framing fringe
Theron knows how to frame her face perfectly with a touch of fringe.