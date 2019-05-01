Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 9:06 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Charlize Theron has never shied away from daring hairstyles. After all, this is the woman who shaved her head for a role in "Mad Max" and rocked a pixie cut like no other. But the award-winning actress might just have outdone herself with her latest mane move.

The "Long Shot" star rocked some seriously blunt micro-bangs (baby bangs) on the red carpet last night, and we almost didn't recognize her.

Charlize Theron debuted her faux baby bangs at the premiere of "Long Shot." Evan Agostini / AP

After ogling the 43-year-old's new fringe from every angle, we had to wonder: Were her new bangs real? Or just temporary? Luckily, we didn't have to wait too long to find out, because Theron's go-to hairstylist, Adir Abergel, soon revealed that he used faux bangs on the star.

It's not uncommon for stars to test drive a new 'do on the red carpet, so we're not surprised Theron only went for faux bangs. She's still probably getting used to her last drastic hair change: going from blond to brunette in February.

A red lip complemented her new hairstyle and her gorgeous blue gown. WireImage

Baby bangs have always been a somewhat polarizing look, with Courtney Cox's "Scream 3" bangs serving as a comedic hair horror story for years.

In "Scream 3," Cox sported choppy baby bangs. Alamy Stock Photo

All kidding aside, Theron certainly rocked the look with her signature attitude, and looked pretty darn amazing, if you ask us. And if she chooses to make the look permanent one day, we won't be upset!

See Charlize Theron's bangs through the years:

Pretty pixie

Charlize Theron at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Los Angeles in 1997. WireImage

Theron looked sleek and sharp with a pixie featuring just the slightest bang at the "Mad City" premiere in 1997.

Blond babe

The South African actress went for long hair and bangs in 2000. WireImage

At the 2000 premier of "Reindeer Games," the actress showed us how to rock long, bouncy bangs in style.

Sweet and sideswept

This hairstyle is somewhat similar to her most recent look! Getty Images

The actress debuted an uncharacteristic dark hue at the 2004 Golden Globes, and sported some sideswept fringe.

Chic in curls

She went a bit retro with this curly hairstyle. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Theron channeled an old Hollywood star with this cute curly look, complete with wavy bangs, in 2006.

Long and lovely

JB Lacroix / WireImage

In 2014, the actress flirted with long, sideswept bangs that partially shielded her eyes.

Face-framing fringe

John Shearer / Getty Images

Theron knows how to frame her face perfectly with a touch of fringe.