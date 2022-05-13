Martha Stewart reveals whether she identifies with the ‘coastal grandmother’ trend

Martha Stewart is anything but a "coastal grandmother."

Although MarthaStewart.com says the celebrity chef has "embraced" the aesthetic "for decades," Stewart told InStyle on Wednesday that she doesn't really identify with the homebody look.

Martha Stewart is channeling some "coastal grandmother" vibes in this look at at the Central Park Conservancy's 40th annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards luncheon. Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Not really,” she said. “I could never be in those [Nancy Meyers] movies. I work every day! I’m not retired yet, maybe when I retire in 20 years...maybe.”

Nancy Meyers' movies and Diane Keaton's vacation look in "Something's Gotta Give," have inspired the "coastal grandmother" trend. TikTok user @lexnicoleta has been credited with coming up with the term in one of her videos.

She said the look is for anyone who loves "coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors and more." Stylists have joined in on the conversation by sharing some ways to wear the trend: It involves easy, breezy, light-colored clothes, a button-down, maybe a straw hat and an oversized cardigan or a beige sweater.

After the term started trending, Stewart quickly became the face of the aesthetic. She said she doesn't mind being known as a "coastal grandmother," even though she isn't one.

“That’s good! I mean, I am a grandmother,” Stewart said.

We are loving this unintentional "coastal grandmother" outfit, Martha. Eric Liebowitz / ABC via Getty Images

Some celebs, who fans say are “coastal grandmothers” are Jonah Hill and Glenn Close. However, Anne Hathaway was also called one when she posted a photo of herself dressed in the aesthetic on Instagram.

“I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end,” Hathaway hilariously captioned her post.

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers joined in on the thread with an enthusiastic “Annie!” and a heart emoji.