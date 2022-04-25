Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look to Nancy Meyers’ delight

Anne Hathaway is the latest celeb to come out as a lover of the "coastal grandmother" look that's taken over TikTok.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star, 39, posted a pic of herself modeling cream-covered pants, a white button-up shirt and a straw hat on Instagram over the weekend. In her caption, she opened up about how much she adores the style trend, which was inspired by the ecru-drenched wardrobes worn by the sophisticated older female protagonists in Nancy Meyers films such as “Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated.”

"I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end," Hathaway captioned her photo.

The image got a response from Meyers herself, who seemingly approved of the actor's ensemble. "Annie!" the filmmaker wrote with a heart emoji.

Fans also commented to say they loved Hathaway's style.

"This is an aesthetic! Giving me major Nancy Meyers vibes!!!!" wrote one admirer.

"You ARE chic," gushed another.

"Lovely!!! This has been a fashion statement even before tiktok!!!" pointed out a third fan.

And it's true: The coastal grandmother look was popularized nearly two decades ago by Diane Keaton, the star of "Something's Gotta Give." In that movie, Keaton, now 76, plays Erica, a 50-something woman who falls in love with Jack Nicholson in the Hamptons while wearing a lot of crisp-looking beige and white outfits.

Diane Keaton, working the beachy beige and white vibe, in the 2003 rom-com "Something's Gotta Give." Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The whole aesthetic is now enjoying a moment thanks to TikTok user @lexnicoleta, who celebrates the gently beachy styles of Keaton, Ina Garten and Martha Stewart.

While Hathaway, who starred in Meyers' 2015 movie "The Intern," nailed the look with her white shirt and straw hat, other coastal grandmother accoutrements might include white turtlenecks, faded denim jeans, a well-appointed cottage on a shore, and barrels full of chilled white wine.

Jack Nicholson wore beige and white to court Keaton in the film. Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Other celebrities who adore the aesthetic include comedian Naomi Ekperigin, who devotes a few hilarious minutes to the the women of Nancy Meyers films in Season Three of the Netflix comedy series "The Standups."

During her set, Ekperigin, who is Black, reveals that whenever she wants to practice self-care, she pretends to be "a protagonist in a Nancy Meyers movie."

Ekperigin says she imagines herself as a white woman named Margot, who drinks "California white wine" and boasts a very specific fashion sense.

"I'm wearing taupe, I'm wearing cream, I'm wearing beige, eggshell, ecru," she jokes. "And whatever I'm wearing is loose, but also fitted, you know? That's my vibe."