Kylie Jenner carried a glass purse, and it’s no surprise what was in it

Kylie Jenner doesn’t have anything to hide — at least not in her new handbag.

When the reality TV star and makeup mogul stepped out for press day to promote her family’s new Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” Wednesday, she did so in style, carrying a revealing glass purse.

Jenner joined her sisters in Malibu for press day for Hulu's "Kardashians" series. Diggzy/Shutterstock

The 24-year-old sported the buzzed-about collab design from the glassmakers at Heven and the Parisian fashion brand Coperni that hit the runway at the latter’s fall/winter 2022 fashion show last month.

And while the bag is almost invisible, somehow it — and its contents — can’t be missed.

Jenner carried the glass bag from Heven X Coperni. Diggzy/Shutterstock

The oblong, clear bag with devil horns built into the handle comes with just enough space to hold the essentials, which in Jenner’s case proved to be exactly two lip products from her eponymous cosmetics company.

"Who said it was not functional?" Coperni captioned photos of Jenner's fully loaded accessory, adding a lipstick emoji to the message.

Heven shared the pics, too, calling its creation "the bag that doesn’t need a tag." And for those without a Jenner- or Kardashian-sized budget, the lack of a tag may be for the best.

Doja Cat's handbag drew attention at the Grammy Awards last weekend. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

After all, Jenner's piece and other glass bags made for the Coperni collaboration, including the one pop star Doja Cat took to the Grammys, aren’t just fashion, they’re works of art.

Each one of the Cinderella-worthy accessories is made by hand.