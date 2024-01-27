Gwendoline Christie came to slay at Paris Fashion Week.

Christie, who is known for playing Brienne of Tarth in "Game of Thrones," closed out Maison Margiela’s spring/summer 2024 show dressed as a life-size porcelain doll.

To get the look, Christie wore long white gloves, a pair of matching tights and heels, and a rubber dress that she donned over a striped blue corset.

Christie's makeup also looked very glossy to imitate the look of porcelain skin, and on her head she wore a curly blonde wig.

When makeup artist Pat McGrath shared a video of the actor's transformation behind the scenes, Christie commented, "MOTHER THANK YOU FOR BEING INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

In an interview with System magazine, Christie also gushed about her captivating look.

She said, "I can't tell you how meaningful this is for me because I've loved fashion for such a long time and for over 30 years I've wanted to be in a show like this."

Although Christie said her look was "complicated" because she had to dress like a "broken doll," she noted that there was still "so much to look at there" in terms of the collection.

Gwendoline Christie walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Pierre Suu / Getty Images

When it came time for her to walk the runway, Christie said she treated the show like it was one of her acting roles.

"We talked about this character and who she was and what it stirred up in me," she said of collaborating with movement director Pat Boguslawski. "I think he really recognizes people's individuality, what makes them unique, what works best about their body or the kind of inconsistencies that he loves and wants to emphasize."

In November 2022, Christie reflected on her latest acting role as Principal Larissa Weems in "Wednesday" and recalled what it was like to play the Nevermore Academy leader after director Tim Burton handpicked her for the role himself.

“It is the first time I’ve ever felt beautiful on screen,” Christie told Entertainment Weekly. “I cannot express my extreme gratitude more heartily to Tim and (costume designer) Colleen (Atwood) and our hair and makeup team. Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in terms of transformation. It is an honor of my life to work with Colleen and to work with Tim.”