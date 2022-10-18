‘Crown’ star Emma Corrin dressed like a goldfish in a plastic bag and it’s perfect

Emma Corrin's latest red carpet look is giving us serious "Finding Nemo" vibes.

The former “Crown” star turned heads over the weekend while appearing at the film premiere of “My Policeman” in London, and she opted for a rather unique outfit.

The 26-year-old wore a fanciful frock that resembled the plastic bag you get when you take a new goldfish home from the pet store or fair. Complete with a one-shoulder silhouette with a knot at the top and a plastic-like texture, the dress was pretty realistic.

It even featured a giant goldfish design in the middle and a bubble hem that resembled the bottom of a bag.

Corrin's dress stole the show. Scott Garfitt / AP

The multicolored dress featured hues of green and black to create an ocean effect evoking ripples of water. Corrin paired their statement dress with a pair of black-heeled sandals and styled their blond pixie with lots of texture to complement the frock.

As reported by Vogue, the fancy frock made its debut last month at designer JW Anderson’s Spring 2023 fashion show.

The unique design is creative to the max. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Corrin shared several photos of their ensemble on Instagram along with a cheeky caption that referenced a quote from the film "You've Got Mail."

"Who belongs to this fish? (10 bucks if you guess the film)," they wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Corrin has turned heads in a showstopping style. While portraying Princess Diana on "The Crown," the actor donned a replica of her iconic wedding gown. While reflecting on the moment with British Vogue in 2022, Corrin said it was an experience she will never forget.

“We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress — I think it was Lancaster House in London — and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive,” they said. “I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so … It’s her.”

