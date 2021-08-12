'The Crown' star Emma Corrin on gender identity: 'My journey's been a long one'

Emma Corrin has opened up for the first time about the "scary and revealing" choice to publicly come out as queer.

The Emmy-nominated actor, best known for playing Princess Diana in the Netflix hit "The Crown," spoke to Britain's ITV News about her decision to share on social media in the past year that she is queer and has chosen to use "she/they" pronouns.

"The Crown" star Emma Corrin spoke to Britain's ITV News about coming out as queer. ITV News

"I think visibility is key with these things," Corrin said. "I felt it because I think my journey's been a long one, and I still got a way to go. I think that we're so used to defining ourselves and that's the way sadly society works is within these binaries. It's taken me a long time to realize I exist somewhere in between, and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

Corrin reiterated her comments on her Instagram stories, writing "first time addressing queerness and my journey on tv was scary! but visibility is key!"

Emma Corrin wrote on her Instagram Stories that "visibility is key" about her decision to publicly talk about coming out as queer. emmalouisecorrin / Instagram

Last month, Corrin shared a trio of black-and-white photos on Instagram with their chest bound in boxing wrap and said they use chest binders, which are compression undershirts made of nylon and spandex that flatten breasts and can reduce chest dysphoria and make people more comfortable with their bodies, according to trans-inspired clothing maker Point 5cc.

In April, Corrin, 25, posted a photo on Instagram in a wedding dress from a magazine shoot with the caption, "ur fave queer bride."

"When I started posting about it, it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do, but the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful," Corrin told ITV.

Corrin stressed that her journey with her gender identity is ongoing.

"I'm still figuring it all out and I think everyone is, and that's kind of the point is there's no fixed identity, especially for people in the queer community, so it's going to be an ongoing journey, but I hope that sharing it helps people," she said.

Corrin is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. "The Crown" is tied for the most overall nominations this year with 24, including two in the lead actress category between Corrin and co-star Olivia Colman. Corrin also won a Golden Globe in March for best actress in a TV series, drama, for her work in "The Crown."