'The Crown' actor describes moment she stepped into Princess Diana's wedding dress

Of all the memorable outfits worn by Princess Diana, her wedding dress might be the most iconic of them all.

So for Emma Corrin, who will play the late Princess of Wales in season four of “The Crown” on Netflix, wearing an exact replica of the legendary gown was an unforgettable experience.

Princess Diana poses on her wedding day in 1981. Getty Images

In the October cover interview for British Vogue, Corrin, 24, recalled the moment she first tried on a re-creation of the garment, which Diana wore during her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

“We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress — I think it was Lancaster House in London — and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive,” Corrin said. “I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so … It’s her.”

Emma Corrin will play Diana from her teen years through her late 20s. Faye Thomas/eyevine/Redux

Corrin explained that David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed the original wedding dress for the late princess, shared the patterns with the show’s costume designers, who then created a perfect replica of the dress for Corrin.

The famous silk-and-taffeta gown is known for its 25-foot train — the longest ever worn for a British royal wedding — as well as exquisite detailing including thousands of hand-embroidered sequins and pearls, according to the Fashion Institute of Technology.

A teaser trailer for "The Crown" offered a quick glimpse of Corrin as Diana in her wedding gown. Netflix

A recent teaser trailer for the upcoming season gave fans a brief look at Corrin wearing the famous wedding dress. While the promo video only showed Corrin from behind, it certainly looks like a spot-on replica of the dress, from the flounced sleeves to the long veil.

Corrin will play Diana in season four of “The Crown,” from when she was 16 and still known as Lady Diana Spencer, up until her late 20s.

The British actor, a relative newcomer with a just a few previous acting credits, said that in the process of delving into Diana as a character, she began to feel a kinship with her.

“I feel I’ve got to know Diana like you would a friend,” Corrin told British Vogue. “I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her. I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding.”

Season four of “The Crown” debuts Nov. 15 on Netflix.