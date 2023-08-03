Christina Aguilera wears bedazzled micro-miniskirt that looks like a Birkin bag

The singer known to wear outlandish looks is at it again!

Christina Aguilera shared a photo of herself on Aug. 1 wearing a sparkly pink miniskirt that looks like a replica of the iconic (and famously expensive) Hermès Birkin bag.

The micro-mini appeared to have handles and the classic lock closure design.

"Precious goods," Aguilera captioned the post, along with a pink bow emoji.

The skirt wasn't designed by Hermès; it's actually from the Namilia spring/summer 2024 collection. Aguilera makes this clear at the end of her slideshow, which shows clips from the runway show.

The second photo shows a close-up of the skirt and the singer's gorgeous bubble bath pink and black nails.

She paired the skirt with a casual black T-shirt and oversized sunglasses by A-Morir.

The "What a Girl Wants" singer has never been one to shy away from a bold look or a short skirt. The singer-songwriter once wore a scarf as a top and a micro-mini jean skirt when attending the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002. Anthony Harvey - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In an October 2022 interview with Vogue, the pop star told the outlet that she'd started out "playing it safe" with her style before getting more confident to branch out as time went on.

She told Vogue that when her 2002 album “Stripped” came out, she started feeling more comfortable expressing herself.

During her “Dirrty” era, Aguilera donned the iconic leather chaps that live rent free in our minds to this day.

“I was starting to be out of my shell a little bit… That was me coming into expressing who I was,” she said.

Aguilera then toyed with a more Old Hollywood look in her "Back to Basics" era, circa 2007, where she donned more classic looks and did her hair in Hollywood waves.

The Grammy winner told the magazine that she was inspired by greats like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald.

“These were the makers and creators of jazz, blues, and soul music that truly inspired me from a young age,” she said. “I went nowhere without a red lip at the time!”