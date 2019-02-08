Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 8, 2019, 6:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Most brides try to incorporate "something old" into their big day. But when actress Audrey Moore recently married producer/writer Jesse Lumen, her love of nine years, she took things one step further.

In a totally nontraditional turn of events, Moore asked her female wedding guests and bridal party to rewear their own wedding gowns to her "fairy-tale-meets-amusement-park" themed nuptials.

"I'm the last of my friends to be married and I went to most of their weddings. They're all such beautiful women inside and out and I had heard so often that they were really sad they couldn’t wear their wedding dress again," Moore told TODAY Style. "So then I decided I really wanted to be surrounded by a bunch of my beautiful princess brides and have a magical, fun day together."

And, no, the bride wasn't worried about anyone else outshining her on her big day.

"As an actress, I am accustomed to high-pressure days where you have to get dressed for events and you've dreamed of this day your whole life. So for my wedding, I didn’t feel a lot of pressure to have my one day be so 'spot on,' because I knew I would wear a gown again," Moore said. "I felt a lot of heart and care for my friends who deserved the chance to wear their wedding dress again."

Naturally, not all of Moore's wedding guests were married or still had their wedding gowns, so she also had a backup plan: She asked several loved ones to dress up in character instead. Moore's bridesmaids were surprised at her special request at first, but were soon psyched by the idea.