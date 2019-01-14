Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Meghan Trainor had such a beautiful wedding day, she's sharing her memories with fans!

The 25-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram over the weekend to share several galleries of sweet photos from her Dec. 22 backyard wedding ceremony with actor Daryl Sabara, 26.

"Can’t believe I found you again ... never letting you go," Trainor wrote to her new husband in the caption of one gallery, which begins with a pic of the newlyweds posing in their wedding duds.

Trainor wore a stunning white Berta gown with Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewelry, while "Spy Kids" star Sabara opted for a classic black tuxedo.

In the next pic, which you can see by clicking or swiping right, the bride and groom share an adorable smooch.

Keep clicking to see photos of the sweethearts enjoying a slow dance together. Trainor can be seen beaming with joy as she holds her head up so her lips can meet Sabara's lips.

The "All About That Bass" singer also treated fans to a gallery of glamorous behind-the-scenes pics of her stylists readying her for the ceremony, which took place on her 25th birthday.

"Felt like a princess," she captioned the gorgeous shots.

The lovebirds, who met in 2014, were set up by mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz two years later and got engaged in December 2017 in front of Trainor's family in Palm Springs.

Congrats again, Meghan and Daryl!