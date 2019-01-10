Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

A bridal boutique is getting lots of love for its inclusive window display featuring a mannequin in a wheelchair wearing a wedding gown.

Sure, there's nothing unusual about a bride in a wheelchair. But seeing one represented in a window display? That type of inclusivity doesn't happen every day — and it's about time it does, say supporters who are applauding the boutique.

"The new wedding shop in town has a wheelchair using mannequin and it shouldn't be exciting but it's the first time I've ever seen disability portrayed in a shop window," Beth Wilson wrote on Twitter.

The store is The White Collection Bridal Boutique in Portishead, England, which is near Bristol.

Laura Allen, the boutique owner, told TODAY Style in an email that she's pleased with all the attention the current display has gotten, especially since it replaced a much more elaborate display complete with a Cinderella carriage, falling snow and a staircase.

"For this season we wanted to strip it right back and have a mannequin in each window," she said. "Our thoughts of having one of them in a wheelchair was 'why not?' And we didn't really think too much about it.

And the dress? It's gorgeous! Courtesy of The White Collection Bridal Boutique

"We love the fact that it's so simple compared to our window display before, yet it portrays such a powerful message of inclusion," Allen added. "We certainly didn't expect (it) to get the attention that it has, but we have loved the positive comments from passersby and hope it means that one day things like this are just the norm."

After Wilson's tweet showing a photo of the display went viral, other people started to share their own photos of wheelchair-using brides in wedding gowns.

In recent years, the fashion world has been taking some much-needed steps toward inclusivity.

Many brands have launched adaptive clothing lines, making it easier for people who have disabilities or limb differences to get dressed, and more advertisers are featuring models with disabilities or models in wheelchairs in their campaigns. Yet, as many people pointed out, there's always more to be done.

"This is fab!" one Twitter user wrote. "If only more bridal shops showed this level of inclusivity."