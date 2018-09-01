The sweet story of how Asos created a jumpsuit for everyone — wheelchair or not

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

As if you needed another reason to love Asos, the online retailer just released a stylish new jumpsuit that's also wheelchair-friendly. And the backstory behind the design is pretty awesome.

The Asos Design Tie-Dye All-in-One Jumpsuit ($64) was designed with BBC reporter and Paralympic hopeful Chloe Ball-Hopkins, and features an all-inclusive design that's perfect for summer festivals. In fact, that's how Ball-Hopkins came up with the idea for the jumpsuit in the first place.

Last summer, the BBC reporter was attending a festival when it started to rain. To keep dry, she improvised by wrapping herself in a plastic sheet from the boot of the car — that's when inspiration struck.

"Over the following week, I decided something needed to be done and that's when I came up with the concept for the all-in-one and the features it has. Next, I had a look online and thought about which companies I would like to approach with my idea. I was so happy when Asos replied not long after and said they would love to know more!" Ball-Hopkins told TODAY Style.

The result? A snazzy jumpsuit that's perfect for wheelchair users and non-wheelchair users alike. The jumpsuit features adjustable cuffs and hood as well as a jacket and pants that zip together (and are totally waterproof). The soft, jersey-lined jumpsuit also features a hem that's slightly longer at the back so it won't ride up on you. In other words, it's pretty genius!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"I think the zip around the waist is my favorite feature because, not only does it make it easier to get on and off, but it also means you could wear the jacket and bottoms separately," Ball-Hopkins said.

Ball-Hopkins proudly models the cheeky new jumpsuit. ASOS

The new Asos ads featuring Ball-Hopkins are going viral, but this isn't the first time the brand has made an inclusive fashion move. Last month, Asos featured an ad with a model's adorable back rolls on full display. This spring, the fashion powerhouse also released new technology that allows shoppers of all sizes preview how clothing will look on different body types. And who can forget the brand's stunning bikini ads last summer featuring women's fabulous stretch marks. In fact, the brand even has a page on the Asos website detailing their commitment to diversity and including people with disabilities.