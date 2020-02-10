Belts are a timeless style trick that pull an outfit together and create a gorgeous silhouette, so it's no wonder the trend was in full force on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh paired a pale pink gown and tulle sleeves with an oversized bow around her waist that made this princess look feel like a sophisticated ensemble. It was made even more perfect by Oh’s updo.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig wore a corseted, olive green dress by Dior Haute Couture that looked simply perfect with her chignon hairdo. The dress was complete with a matching belt that was so thin, you might not have noticed it at first.
Stuff We Love
Sigourney Weaver
Wearing another green dress, Sigourney Weaver added a rope belt to cinch her forest green silk gown. It was an outfit worthy of her red carpet royalty status!
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel looked stunning in this strapless magenta gown pulled together with an ornate bow at the waist.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman made a statement on the red carpet by wearing a cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors. By wearing that powerful cape over an embroidered gown with a gold rope belt, making her look like a Grecian warrior princess.
Florence Pugh
The "Little Women" star made her presence known in a strappy and low-cut turquoise ruffled gown cinched with a perfectly placed belt at the waist.
Penelope Cruz
Did Penelope Cruz just start a new trend? The actress sent hearts aflutter by adding a sweet string of pearls at her waistline.
Joanne Tucker
Adam Driver and his wife matched in chic black and white ensembles, but Joanne Tucker took her look to the next level by topping her flower-embroidered skirt with a dainty black ribbon belt.
Lucy Boynton
Boynton’s dress was also a mix of black and white, complete with bow details on the sleeves and waist. The thick black belt at her waist added the perfect finishing touch.