Belt it up! See how belts were a top trend at the 2020 Oscars

From ribbons and bows to major buckles, stars were all about belts on the red carpet.

By Aly Walansky

Belts are a timeless style trick that pull an outfit together and create a gorgeous silhouette, so it's no wonder the trend was in full force on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sandra Oh paired a pale pink gown and tulle sleeves with an oversized bow around her waist that made this princess look feel like a sophisticated ensemble. It was made even more perfect by Oh’s updo.

Greta Gerwig

Greta GerwigAmy Sussman / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig wore a corseted, olive green dress by Dior Haute Couture that looked simply perfect with her chignon hairdo. The dress was complete with a matching belt that was so thin, you might not have noticed it at first.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver Jordan Strauss / AP

Wearing another green dress, Sigourney Weaver added a rope belt to cinch her forest green silk gown. It was an outfit worthy of her red carpet royalty status!

Idina Menzel

Idina MenzelROBYN BECK / Getty Images

Idina Menzel looked stunning in this strapless magenta gown pulled together with an ornate bow at the waist.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Jordan Strauss / AP

Natalie Portman made a statement on the red carpet by wearing a cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors. By wearing that powerful cape over an embroidered gown with a gold rope belt, making her look like a Grecian warrior princess.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Little Women" star made her presence known in a strappy and low-cut turquoise ruffled gown cinched with a perfectly placed belt at the waist.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz ROBYN BECK / Getty Images

Did Penelope Cruz just start a new trend? The actress sent hearts aflutter by adding a sweet string of pearls at her waistline.

Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver and Joanne TuckerROBYN BECK / Getty Images

Adam Driver and his wife matched in chic black and white ensembles, but Joanne Tucker took her look to the next level by topping her flower-embroidered skirt with a dainty black ribbon belt.

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton ROBYN BECK / Getty Images

Boynton’s dress was also a mix of black and white, complete with bow details on the sleeves and waist. The thick black belt at her waist added the perfect finishing touch.

