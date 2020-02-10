Natalie Portman's Oscars look pays homage to female directors not nominated

Natalie Portman's Oscars look made a bold statement on the red carpet.

The 38-year-old actress had her Dior cape embroidered with the names of female directors who weren't nominated.

Natalie Portman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday night. Richard Shotwell / AP

"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," she said when asked about the decision to include the women's names in her look.

Video of her comments was shared by Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Some of the names seen on the cape include Greta Gerwig, who directed "Little Women"; Lulu Wang, who directed "The Farewell"; and Lorene Scafaria, who directed "Hustlers."

Natalie Portman wears a cape embroidered with the names of female film directors who were not nominated for Oscars as she arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images

Portman called out the Hollywood Foreign Press at the 2018 Golden Globes when presenting the award for best director. That year, only men were nominated, even though many thought Greta Gerwig should have been recognized for her work on "Lady Bird."

"And here are the all-male nominees," the "Black Swan" star said.