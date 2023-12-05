Pamela Anderson is continuing her makeup-free looks on the red carpet.

The actor, model and author attended the 2023 Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 4 and sported an all-white outfit along with a low ponytail that showcased her fresh face.

Pamela Anderson attends the 2023 Fashion Awards presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 4, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Anderson, 56, started her makeup-free journey earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore designer looks with no makeup to several shows, including The Row, Isabel Marant, Vivienne Westwood and Victoria Beckham.

"An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes…” Anderson wrote in an Instagram caption Sept. 30, sharing photos from Paris Fashion Week. “There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love."

Anderson told TODAY.com in November she's challenging herself to live beyond other people's expectations by going makeup free.

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I’m going to challenge beauty,'" she said of the choice.

She added: "I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

The former "Baywatch" star told Elle in August she was also inspired to leave her signature look behind when her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer.

"She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup," Anderson said.

She added that the move has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too," saying she realized "there were all these people doing big makeup looks."

"And it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing," Anderson explained.

As for her current beauty secret? "Don’t do anything," she told i-D in October.

"Wake up, whatever is happening is just happening. It’s all about self-acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I’m trying to embrace now," she said, before sharing her new mantra. "Sometimes it’s challenging, and you just have to understand that you’re good enough and that you are beautiful. I like to say the word life-ing instead of aging, chasing youth is just futile."