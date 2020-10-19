'Pink Ladies'! These 3 'Real Housewives' all wore the same blazer dress

Pretty in pink — times three!

Back in May, two cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" sported the same pink blazer dress to a party, and now a third member of the housewives franchise is trying the stylish garment on for size.

During a May episode of the show, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna were twinning in the same Rotate Birger Christensen pink blazer dress. At the time, Girardi embraced the lookalike moment and posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "Two girls, same dress."

Rinna shared the same photo and captioned it "We are a whole Mood." Girardi even walked right up to Rinna during the episode and said "We look amazing!"

Flash forward five months, and now "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Robyn Dixon is making her own fashionable appearance in the very same pink look.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old shared a photo of herself donning the dress at an event and captioned the post, "The dress may look familiar but the vibe is different 💃🏽🎉"

After seeing Dixon's post, Girardi was inspired to share a collage of the three matching women, first created by the fan account BrandsByBravo, and compared them to the Pink Ladies from the movie "Grease."

"Frenchy, Rizzo, and MartyPink Ladies," Girardi wrote.

Rinna was pretty amused by the photo and commented "OMG 😂." Dixon was also thrilled and wrote "Yesss! I always dreamed of being a Pink Lady!!!"

"😂😂 Love this!!" added "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant.

From the looks of it, all three ladies have a pretty good sense of humor about their twinning moments. And there's really no need to pose the question "Who wore it best?"