Lisa Rinna ditches her signature look to try 4 hairstyles in 1 day

Four hairstyles in one day? Lisa Rinna is really on a roll!

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star temporarily ditched her signature shaggy strands to have some fun with wigs Wednesday, and the resulting looks were both wacky and wonderful.

The 56-year-old experimented with a red, curly bob and quickly gave her new do a name on Instagram: "Meet Sasha. 🖤"

Rinna's followers were quick to give the look their seal of approval, too. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann thought her friend looked hot, commenting with two fire emojis. And Instagram user @sandraw67 summed up the do in one word: "Fierce!! 😊💜"

The hair chameleon then sported a long pink wig and posed for a photo with some friends, who each wore a fabulous style of their own. "The Category is Wigs. 💋 What a day! What a team!!!" she captioned the post.

About an hour later, Rinna shared a photo of herself rocking a Marie Antoinette-inspired wig with major volume. "YOU CAN HAVE YOUR CAKE AND EAT IT TOO. 🍰" she wrote.

Last, but certainly not least, Rinna struck a pose in a pretty pink lob (long bob), captioning the post with one word: "PINKY 💞"

Rinna is known for her short, shaggy bob haircut, but often switches things up with wigs and extensions that she loves to name. Still, this is the first time we've seen her rock four looks in one day.

See all the times Rinna has experimented with wigs and extensions

Fresh fringe

In November, the 56-year-old turned heads with her latest wig: a long blond style with bangs that she referred to as "Heidi" on Instagram.

Beachy updo

Last summer, the reality star rocked a perky, wavy ponytail she named "Chrissy."

Pretty pixie

When Rinna posted a photo of this blond pixie, many fans wondered: Did she really take the plunge? Alas, it was just another wig!

Sleek ponytail

Getty Images

Rinna is pretty loyal to short hair, but every once in a while she tries her hand at a longer look. Case in point? This slicked-back ponytail she sported in 2018.

Bouncy blowout

In May 2019, Rinna delighted fans when she rocked this sexy, shoulder-length blond wig with volume for days.

Length for days

The reality star added length and switched up her fringe with the help of some extensions for an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”