"The Real Housewives of New York City" has a new cast member joining its upcoming 13th season, and she's about to make franchise history.

Attorney, TV correspondent and book author Eboni K. Williams is the newest addition to the Bravo reality show, becoming its first Black cast member ever.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before."

The 37-year-old is no stranger to the spotlight and has hosted several talk shows throughout her career, including her current role as a co-host and executive producer for Revolt TV's "State of the Culture" show. Williams also appeared in various roles on Fox News and CBS News, and released a book in 2017 titled "Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success."

In her statement, Williams said she's excited to bring her strong perspective and personality to the reality series.

"Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just a real here as I do everywhere else,” she said.

Williams also took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, writing: "Y’all, Bravo messed around and gave your girl an 🍎 ... Things just got EXTREMELY interesting."

In an interview with Essence, Williams expressed her excitement over her new career venture and said she hopes to bring a different point of view to the show.

“This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years,” she said. “I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”

Williams' new role comes after "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" hired Garcelle Beauvais, its first Black cast member, in 2019.

There have been a lot of "Real Housewives of New York" shake-ups over the past few months. Tinsley Mortimer recently announced that she is leaving the show to move to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth. In August, Dorinda Medley also revealed that she would be exiting after six seasons.

Williams, who isn't married, told Essence that the concept of family will play out significantly in her reality TV journey.

"In COVID (times), if I’ve learned nothing else, I’ve learned that family is the single most important thing in the world, and it’s gonna be the most important thing in my world going forward. That’s new for me,” she said. “Viewers are gonna get to ride that journey with me as I go back to see where family is for me and what it is for me historically, and I start moving forward to creating a family of my own. That’s gonna be exciting. It’s a little scary to kind of go there, but I know it’s necessary for me to become the full woman that I want to be.”