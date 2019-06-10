The Tony Awards honor Broadway's best and brightest — from the starring roles and the stunning choreography to the dramatic set-and-sound design — that create shows we love for years to come.

Broadway stars and celebrities brought their best looks to the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, including trends like colorful suits, endless amounts of glitter and plenty of ruffles and jewel tones.

Florals made an appearance, too, as did rainbow patterns with nods to Pride Month; even the primary decor was a long line of rainbow roses stretching the entire length of the carpet. Jumpsuits abounded, as did cape sleeves — and the occasional full-blown cape.

Here are some of the most notable looks of the night!

James Corden

As the evening's host, James Corden wore a colorful, patterned suit and matching bow tie, though he changed it up a few times throughout the ceremony. This was his second time hosting, following his emotional turn as host in 2016.

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker lit up the red carpet in her bright yellow dress. The ruffled neckline added some dramatic flair to the simple silhouette, and she finished the look with dramatic statement earrings. Later on, she went on to become the first wheelchair user to win a Tony Award, and her performance as part of the cast of "Oklahoma!" became a moment viewers won't soon forget.

Andre de Shields

Broadway legend Andre de Shields won his first Tony Award for his role in "Hadestown," a musical based on a folk opera about a Greek myth. His red carpet attire was also a winner with this long, patterned jacket, gold bow tie and winged shoes to represent his role as the messenger god, Hermes.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter has a reputation for wearing incredible, over-the-top looks on the red carpet — and the Tony Awards were no exception. To add a little extra Broadway flair, his dramatic ensemble was made from the curtain of the now-closed "Kinky Boots." for which he won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical in 2013.

Laura Donnelly

Best actress nominee Laura Donnelly stunned in a floral lilac gown, featuring a short train and off-the-shoulder sleeves. "The Ferryman" star was honored onstage nonetheless when playwright Jez Butterworth, who is also her partner, credited her with the show's creation when accepting the award for best play.

Ryan Murphy

Producer Ryan Murphy — who will be releasing versions of best revival of a play winner, "The Boys in the Band," and best musical nominee, "The Prom," to Netflix — shone bright in a blue patterned jacket.

Regina King

Regina King is always a red carpet superstar, and Sunday night was no exception. She wore a bright pink Prada gown with dramatic ruching and a side train to the awards show.

Rachel Brosnahan

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star shimmered in a pale blue Christian Dior gown, decorated with glittering details and a ruffled neckline.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal, who will return to Broadway in "Sea Wall/A Life" later this year, kept it simple and subtle in this all-black ensemble before presenting the first televised award of the night.

Anna Wintour

The fashion maven personally coordinated the rainbow floral ribbon that ran along the back of the red carpet. Containing 22,000 spray-painted roses, it symbolized Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ roots of the theater community. Her own dress, patterned with bright floral details, matched the theme perfectly.

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth wore a short black dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves and a high neckline. The real sparkle came from her bedazzled rainbow booties, which she paired with a silver clutch featuring her own name.

Audra McDonald

The six-time Tony Award winner kept it simple in a one-shouldered white gown, accompanied by sparkly accessories and a glittering dragonfly pin.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu stunned in a dramatic, jewel-toned tulle gown with bright green accessories.

Laurie Metcalf

Best actress nominee Laurie Metcalf wore a minimalist white gown with caped sleeves, perhaps mirroring Hillary Clinton's style choices, who Metcalf embodies in her new play, "Hillary and Clinton."

Vanessa Hudgens

While Vanessa Hudgens hasn't been seen on Broadway since her title role in "Gigi" in 2015, she's been busy in regional theater, including appearing in the cast of a Washington, D.C. production of Lin Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights." She sparkled on the red carpet in a silver minidress with slicked-back hair and dramatic makeup.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

"Mean Girls" creator Tina Fey presented an award wearing a shiny gold paintsuit with colorful cuffed sleeves and a matching clutch.

"Mean Girls" creator Tina Fey presented an award wearing a shiny gold paintsuit with colorful cuffed sleeves and a matching clutch.

Kelli O'Hara

The best actress nominee couldn't have looked more different from her "Kiss Me, Kate!" role in this modern, geometric-patterned black jumpsuit.

Taylor Mac

Nominated playwright Taylor Mac embodied the ideals of his play, "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus," in a completely over-the-top ensemble that featured a bedazzled crown, streamers of every color and full-fledged clown makeup.

Samira Wiley

"Handmaid's Tale" star and award presenter Samira Wiley glowed in a dramatic emerald green gown with sparkling trim, a major slit and a plunging neckline. The simple dress added major style to the carpet!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The "Modern Family" star wore an olive-green suit and his husband, Justin Mikita, added a pop with his Western-inspired suit and bolo tie. The Broadway veteran will once again star in a show alongside "Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams in "Take Me Out" next year.

Jordan Roth

Producer Jordan Roth represented his show, "Hadestown" — which swept the ceremony, winning eight Tony Awards — in a monochromatic, fire engine–red outfit, including a bedazzled cape and simple red clutch.

The kids of "The Ferryman"

Best play winner "The Ferryman" includes a cast of over 20 people, including half a dozen young children and a 6-month old infant. While the baby didn't attend the red carpet, some of the kids of the show celebrated in fun patterned outfits and sweet sundresses.