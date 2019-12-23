15 easy updos for short hair to try now

When it comes to styling short hair, the options can sometimes come up a bit ... short.
Updos for long hair may seem easier, but TODAY Style is here to show you that short hair can be just as versatile.
From playful braids to polished buns, here are 15 celebrity inspiration photos for your next updo.
Braided updos
- Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale's whimsical updo is a great way to style short hair for a more formal occasion.
- Miranda Kerr
Miniature braids are simple enough to wear every day, yet stylish enough to dress up.
- Sienna Miller
Think french braids aren't possible with short hair? Think again. To get Sienna Miller's look, start at the top center of your head and braid very close to the scalp near the hairline. Don't forget to continuously tuck shorter pieces underneath to prevent pesky flyaways.
Low buns
- Millie Bobby Brown
Stuff We Love
Add some gold embellishment to a sleek and polished low bun to achieve Millie Bobby Brown's glam look.
- Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams's mid-height bun is dressed up with a subtle twist underneath.
- Tessa Thompson
The key to this style is teasing hair on top of the head before pulling it into a bun.
Low ponytail
- Sarah Paulson
Who knew a short, low pony could look so elegant?
- Diane Kruger
Don't worry if the front of your hair isn't long enough to fit into a ponytail. Instead, take a cue from Diane Kruger and purposely leave it out with a deep side part.
Half up
- Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke's playful half-up, half-down look is perfect when you want just the front pieces out of your face. Add some volume at the crown to nail her retro style.
- Emma Stone
Emma Stone proves that half-up 'dos work just as well with shorter hair.
Headbands
- Lupita Nyong'o
A headband is the perfect tool for extremely short hair since you can get a similar pulled back look that you would with a ponytail on long hair
- Dianna Agron
This look is best done on slightly dirty hair. Use dry shampoo or salt spray to copy Dianna Agron's texture and use a few thin headbands to mix it up a bit.
2 fresh hairstyles to try in the new yearJan. 4, 201904:44
Pinned back
- Emma Watson
For a more upscale, polished finish, copy Emma Watson's pinned-back style. Use a blow dryer and a round brush to flip the ends under and smooth all flyaways at the end.
- Julianne Hough
The theme of the 2013 Met Gala was punk and Julianne Hough's hairstyle perfectly fit in. Simply pin pieces of hair back with bobby pins that contrast with your hair's color. In the front, create a deep side part and twist all the hair to one side for a voluminous bump.
- Kate Mara
This style is perfect if you don't have quite enough hair for a ponytail. Simply pull the longest pieces back and crisscross them over each other at the nape of the neck and pin, leaving the shorter pieces to fan out below.
This story was originally published Feb. 11, 2019.