/ Source: TODAY By Danielle Wolf

Updos for long hair are classy, easy to manage and always look great for an event — whether formal or informal.

Celebrities are often seen in flattering updos on the red carpet, but the big question is: How we can get the same look without professional stylists?

While we all don't have movie premieres to attend, the holidays are quickly approaching with plenty of parties and family gatherings where you'll want to look your best. To help, TODAY Style rounded up 20 of our favorite celebrity updos for long hair that you can actually copy at home.

From braided updos to top knots and half-up styles, these easy hairstyles are worth perfecting before your next event.

Braided updos

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at the 2012 Grammy Awards. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Carrie Underwood's loose braid is both chic and easy to accomplish. Simply pull hair into a low, loose fishtail braid and tuck the end underneath, securing with bobby pins. Make sure to leave out a few wispy pieces to achieve her undone look.

Emily Blunt chose a crown braid for a charity event in New York City in July 2018. Gotham / GC Images

While they're an obvious staple for music festivals and weddings, crown braids can work for almost any event. Start the braid behind one ear and braid around the top of the head until you've made it all the way around. Secure the end with an elastic and then tuck the braid into the nape of the neck (or beginning of the braid) to get the full circle look.

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams at the 2014 Emmy Awards. David Livingston / Getty Images

Why does an updo have to pull the hair back? Comedian Jessica Williams turns this around by pulling her hair forward into a cool braided style.

Chignons and low buns

Meghan Markle

Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, at The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Celebration. Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Channel your inner Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her signature look by pulling your hair into a low chignon at the nape of your neck. Simply pull your hair into a low side ponytail and then twist into a bun and secure with bobby pins.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Country Music Awards. J. Merritt / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's easygoing style works for a fancy restaurant or a laid-back movie date just the same. Leave a few face framing pieces out of the bun to make it look effortless.

Messy updos

Blake Lively

Blake Lively at CinemaCon in 2011. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

It's no question that Blake Lively can pull off any hairstyle she wants, but this messy updo might be one of her best. Complete the look with statement earrings, since the swept-up style will show them off.

Rosie Huntington

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2018 CFDA Awards. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

This messy updo is made possible by adding texture to the hair and curling it before pulling it up.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the 2012 Venice Film Festival. Kurt Krieger / Corbis/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's romantic updo with a side part lets the dress shine. Pull pieces out of the style in the front and back to achieve her undone look.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid at the Gigi Hadid X Maybelline party in 2017. Samir Hussein

The key to this style is leaving a large chunk of hair out of the messy top knot, which creates the illusion of side bangs.

Ponytail updos

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon at the 2011 Academy Awards. Dan MacMedan / WireImage

This sleek look proves that ponytails aren't sloppy and basic. The key here is to tease underneath the ponytail to get volume.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Sammy Smith

Ariana Grande is known as the queen of the high ponytail, but her style is easier to do at home than you'd think. Start by pulling straightened hair up into a tight ponytail on the crown of your head, using gel and hairspray afterward to smooth. Take a piece of hair from underneath and wrap it around the hair tie until you pin it underneath.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae at the 2018 Emmys. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Want to make a statement? Try Issa Rae's polished updo, which is sure to be the focus of your look.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson at the "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" opening night party in 2013. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Scarlett Johansson's french twist looks perfectly polished for a Broadway opening. Tease the front of your hair to create volume before pulling back.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley at the 2012 "Anna Karenina" premiere. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

To get Kiera Knightley's retro hairstyle, roll the hair up tight to your head and pin in place using bobby pins.

High buns

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson at the 2018 Met Gala. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Tessa Thompson's 2018 Met Gala look takes the high bun to a whole new level with three layers. While she probably used extensions to achieve the height, you can easily do one polished layer with long hair.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen at a 2014 Super Bowl party. Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

Whether you're looking for something more casual or dressed up, a top knot is the way to go. Chrissy Teigen's low-maintenance style is one of the easiest and most stylish updos to pull together.

Zendaya

Zendaya at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Take a cue from Zendaya and add some gold embellishments to your top knot for a glam look.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards. Steve Granitz / WireImage

No one pulls off a statement ballerina bun quite like Salma Hayek.

Half updos

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at the 2012 Academy Awards. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Don't want to pull your hair completely up but want to add a little something? Try a half-up, half-down style like Jessica Chastain did with this voluminous, pinned-back look.

Rihanna

Rihanna at the 2015 Christian Dior Fashion Show. Bryan Bedder

This half-up, half-down style is just messy enough to balance her demure pink outfit. Place the ponytail high on your head to achieve Rihanna's level of volume.