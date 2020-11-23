Black Friday deal alert: Staub's bestselling cast-iron Dutch oven is less than $100

The brand is dishwasher safe and designed to increase the flavor of your dish and evenly distribute juices so that your meal is perfectly cooked. The Dutch oven is recommended for cooking stews, roasts, casseroles, and more, and Amazon reviewers love to use it to make no-knead bread.

The Dutch oven is designed specifically to cook your food to restaurant-quality excellence. Its self-basting lid seals in moisture and includes spikes that continuously distribute juice to every part of the meal for maximum juiciness, and the cast iron construction is designed to evenly distribute heat so that your food is consistently cooked.

The cookware is available in 13 different colors, some with a glossy finish and some matte. The enamel material is meant to prevent chipping, rusting, or discoloring.

While the original price of the Dutch oven varies based on color and retailer, Amazon is pricing the cherry, black and white varieties at less than $100 and Sur La Table has seven unique colors at the amazingly low price.

With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, reviewers cannot get enough of this cooker.

"It's quite beautiful as well as functional," one reviewer wrote. "It looks so nice, a person could leave it out on the stove top when not in use if storage is limited."

Reviewers also raved about the size of the oven.

"This size is perfect for the purpose!" another reviewer wrote. "It's also not too big to fit in the fridge or the sink. So soaking and hand-washing is not a problem. When we get lazy, we also put it in the dishwasher. It's very durable!"

Finally, reviewers loved the long-lasting quality of the Dutch oven.

"I own two of these and so do both my mother and mother in-law," one reviewer wrote. "We all LOVE them. The quality is incredible and you truly get what you pay for. I use it on a daily basis for pretty much anything."

If you're looking for a good sized, high-quality cooker at an affordable price, this is one deal you cannot miss out on.