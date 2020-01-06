Start the new year with the chance to win a Flywheel Home Bike

The new year is here and your resolutions may include adding workouts to your weekly routine. If you’re looking to start the decade off being active and feeling energized, then we’re here to help!

Getting to the gym can be a struggle for busy folks, especially during these colder winter days. But at-home machines bring workouts straight to your home!

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Shop TODAY has teamed up with FlyWheel to give two lucky winners a brand new Flywheel Home Bike. This indoor bike comes with a built-in tablet and access to thousands of live and recorded cycling workouts, making your new year's goals easier to achieve. Not to mention, the popular bike was listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2019.

The tablet on the Flywheel Home Bike guides users through interval-based workouts of all levels led by coaches right on your screen. Its built-in Fly Tech program allows you to track your performance and workouts to see improvements over time and compete with other riders. With this bike, you'll join a community with almost a million other passionate riders, both in-studio and at home.

By entering our sweepstakes, you'll also be encouraged to subscribe to TODAY's Stuff We Love newsletter that will deliver the best deals, beauty buys, style picks and more to your inbox every day.

So, if you're looking for a way to personalize your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home, now's your chance to be one of the two lucky winners!

All you have to do is fill out the information below for a chance to win this at-home workout bike!

The TODAY team is accepting entries until Jan. 20 at 12 p.m.