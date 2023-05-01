Enter our Mother's Day sweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Maya Brenner necklace

For the mom who has everything, personalization goes a long way — and that’s why we’re running a sweepstakes with celeb-loved jewelry brand Maya Brenner to celebrate Mother’s Day in style. Now through May 10, TODAY readers will have the chance to win a custom gold necklace for a total prize value of over $400. For this exclusive sweepstakes, one lucky winner will score a cable chain necklace adorned with three letters or charms of their choosing (non-Pavé and excluding diamonds).

Need some design inspiration? Mom’s initials and her birthstone are a classic choice, or you could even add in your own birthstone next to hers. Is there a special date in her life? Commemorate it with lucky number charms. And we have to mention the adorable paw print for any pet parents out there. Make it a memorable Mother’s Day for any mother figure in your life by entering for a chance to win this big-ticket item today!