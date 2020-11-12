Holiday Steals and Deals is coming! Watch the special with this Peacock offer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Peacock Premium unlocks everything Peacock has to offer — 20,000 hours of the best movies and shows from NBCUniversal & beyond! Watch all the Peacock Originals, exclusive hits like Yellowstone and live sports action on Peacock Premium.

And right now, thanks to a limited Steals and Deals offer, Peacock is offering 50% off one year of Peacock Premium. The price of a Peacock Premium Annual plan is $49.99 before the discount and $24.99 once the promo code is applied. Be sure to snag this deal quickly because there is limited availability, and you must be a new paying subscriber to redeem the code.

PROMO CODE: TODAY50

To redeem the offer, visit PeacockTV.com. This will bring you to a sign-up page, where you will be prompted to create an account. Once you’ve created your account, you will be taken to a page where you can enter the promo code “TODAY50” into a field on the right side. If the promo code doesn’t work, please reach out to: PeacockTV.com/Help.

Peacock is always tapped into what’s current, and the Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill Martin special is a great kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Get the first look at Jill's special by streaming the event first on TODAY All Day on Peacock at 9:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 23.

Jill's Ultimate Winter Wishlist. Heidi Gutman / Peacock

Ahead of Black Friday, Jill is going to give you a head start on all of your holiday shopping. For two hours, Jill and her family are inviting viewers into their home, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Jill has curated more than 50 it-list items for up to 84% off. A majority of the deals will come from small businesses, so you can support communities and cross everyone off your gift list at the same time. Jill's also welcoming a few guests onto the show, including TODAY's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, Olivia Culpo, Tracy Morgan, and Kathie Lee Gifford. This is an event you don't want to miss.

