Farberware's new Food Huggers recently showed up in Jenn Falik's Better Basics and hundreds of viewers purchased the clever food storage solution. Falik said that they "help prolong the life of your produce" and offer an waste-free alternative to plastic wrap and tin foil.

Last year, I decided to try them out myself — and ever since, I've been keeping them handy in the kitchen drawer below my prep station, instead of reaching for plastic wrap.

This particular pack above comes with four sizes, to accommodate larger fruits and veggies, like tomatoes or onions, and smaller ones, like citrus (or even cucumber).

They're easy to use: Simply pop the half-cut fruit or veggie into the little silicone pod and store in the fridge.

Bonus: The produce drawer looks a lot more organized than when there used to be a bunch of (wasteful) plastic baggies of half-used veggies in there.

In our tests, the Food Huggers kept citrus from getting dried out better than plastic wrap. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

In addition to keeping the fridge more organized, the huggers actually wrap around fruits and veggies and prevent my produce from drying out.

They also fit easily on open cans — my kids eat a lot of black beans, but never an entire can at a time —so these came in handy. I also use them on mason jars, instead of those annoying ones with the metal rings.

Aside from veggies, we also used the the Food Huggers on open cans and jars, with great results. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

As mentioned above, the food huggers aren't the only food-saving gadget in my kitchen. The trusty Avo Saver has been with me for years.

What I love best is its ease of use: Slap the avocado on there, and buckle it in with the easy-to-snap strap. (If I have a lime handy, I sprinkle some lime juice on the avocado for extra assurance.)

It fits snuggly, keeping air out and avocados greener, longer. I use it constantly, and recommend the pack of two, as one will, no doubt, constantly be in the dishwasher. (One Amazon reviewer recommended keeping the extra one at work.)

The Avo Saver reduces a halved avocado's exposure to air, keeping it greener, longer. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

Another reviewer was "shocked to find [the avocado] in perfect edible condition" after a week.

It seems like these a deceptively simple but eco-friendly products have gained a cult following.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!