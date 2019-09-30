At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
We're big fans of no-waste cooking, but sometimes you just don't need that whole lemon, onion — or pricey avocado.
Enter the Food Huggers: Reusable, silicone food savers that keep produce — or even open cans or jars — fresh in the fridge. I also love the Avo Saver (more on that in a minute).
Farberware Food Huggers
Farberware's new Food Huggers recently showed up in Jenn Falik's Better Basics and hundreds of viewers purchased the clever food storage solution. Falik said that they "help prolong the life of your produce" and offer an waste-free alternative to plastic wrap and tin foil.
Last year, I decided to try them out myself — and ever since, I've been keeping them handy in the kitchen drawer below my prep station, instead of reaching for plastic wrap.
This particular pack above comes with four sizes, to accommodate larger fruits and veggies, like tomatoes or onions, and smaller ones, like citrus (or even cucumber).
They're easy to use: Simply pop the half-cut fruit or veggie into the little silicone pod and store in the fridge.
Bonus: The produce drawer looks a lot more organized than when there used to be a bunch of (wasteful) plastic baggies of half-used veggies in there.
In addition to keeping the fridge more organized, the huggers actually wrap around fruits and veggies and prevent my produce from drying out.
They also fit easily on open cans — my kids eat a lot of black beans, but never an entire can at a time —so these came in handy. I also use them on mason jars, instead of those annoying ones with the metal rings.
As mentioned above, the food huggers aren't the only food-saving gadget in my kitchen. The trusty Avo Saver has been with me for years.
Avo Saver
What I love best is its ease of use: Slap the avocado on there, and buckle it in with the easy-to-snap strap. (If I have a lime handy, I sprinkle some lime juice on the avocado for extra assurance.)
It fits snuggly, keeping air out and avocados greener, longer. I use it constantly, and recommend the pack of two, as one will, no doubt, constantly be in the dishwasher. (One Amazon reviewer recommended keeping the extra one at work.)
Another reviewer was "shocked to find [the avocado] in perfect edible condition" after a week.
It seems like these a deceptively simple but eco-friendly products have gained a cult following.
