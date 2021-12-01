Five books to read after 'The Family' by Naomi Krupitsky

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After spending the month reading and discussing Read With Jenna November pick "The Family," fans might want to pick up a new book. So, "The Family" author Naomi Krupitsky is recommending five books for those who enjoyed her female-led Mafia novel.

Read Krupitsky's short descriptions of each book and why she's recommending them to the Read With Jenna book club.

Lately I have been craving books that take me somewhere totally unfamiliar. In Juhea Kim’s debut, which takes place in Japanese-occupied Korea, I was immediately swept away. This beautiful, earnest novel takes place over multiple generations, and explores how a single act of violence can ripple down through time — but also, how an act of kindness can do the same.

This is a fast-paced, totally addictive, exciting read. All of Kevin Baker’s books manage to open up a whole new time and place for me — this one, set in the weird and wild Coney Island of the early 1900s, is no exception.

If you like reading about tough girls, the mob, World War II history, Brooklyn, or all of the above, this is a must-read. In it, Anna Kerrigan fights for a job as a diver, building and repairing warships, while beginning to learn more about the mysterious circumstances under which her father disappeared years ago.

This novel centers around the dreamy, addictive friendship between four young girls as they come of age in 1970s Brooklyn. The prose is liquid and beautiful; you will want to reread sentences over and over. The story is told in quick fragments, giving readers the sense of having made these memories themselves.

Some novels stick with you, and for me, this was one of them. I have such vivid images of some scenes from this book, which takes place in Toronto in the early 1900s. And if you’ve read "The English Patient," you will recognize some of the characters in this book, which is lesser-known but equally beautiful.

