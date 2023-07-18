With summer in full swing, your days are likely spent at the beach or poolside in your favorite bathing suit. It's no secret that swimwear can be pricey, so you'll want to do your best to wash them appropriately to maintain their quality and integrity.

Unless you’re a laundry aficionado, then you probably don’t know how to properly wash a bathing suit — and that’s okay! Shop TODAY consulted laundry experts and stylists about how to wash bathing suits from start to finish. Plus, we rounded up a few products based on their guidance that you may want to keep handy to get the job done.

How to wash your bathing suits, according to experts

Make sure the bathing suit isn’t dry-clean only

You’ll want to start by checking the tag for cleaning instructions. If it says “dry-clean only,” then you should take it to the dry cleaners so it can be professionally cleaned and you don’t risk ruining the garment.

Consider the fabric of your bathing suit

If it doesn't say "dry-clean only," then it's time to start figuring out the best approach for washing it at home.

Mary Gagliardi, (aka “Dr. Laundry”), Clorox’s in-house scientist and cleaning expert, says you'll need to first consider the fabric of the bathing suit in question.

“You can pretty much assume that nearly all swimsuits will have some spandex (also called elastane or the common brand name Lycra), in addition to the traditional materials swimsuits are made of [such as] polyester, nylon [or] cotton,” she says.

“For that reason, washing with regular bleach is generally prohibited since spandex is never appropriate for bleach, specifically sodium hypochlorite bleach, as it yellows spandex fibers and can degrade the fiber over time causing it to lose its elasticity."

If you do want to use bleach, she says that hydrogen peroxide-based bleaches don't have this problem so non-chlorine, color-safe bleach is recommended, especially for maintaining white items with spandex.

Generally, you’ll want to wash bathing suits by hand

While it might seem more convenient to toss the bathing suit in the washing machine with a detergent pod, you’ll actually benefit more from washing it by hand. This applies to nearly all bathing suits, but especially those with a delicate construction.

“Hand-washing your swimsuit will extend its life, especially if washed in cold water,” says Darenton Randall, Tide scientist at Procter & Gamble. “Wash the suit in a high-quality laundry detergent to help remove chlorine, salt, sunscreen and any natural oils on the fabric.”

However, some bathing suits can be effectively washed in a machine when done properly

Before tossing your bathing suit in the washing machine, Gagliardi recommends pretreating any stains and gently working stain remover into the fabric, letting it settle in for about 10 minutes.

“Set a timer as stain remover products have added colorant and brighteners that can dry out and dye fabric if these products are applied to the fabric [longer than necessary],” she adds.

Any discoloration due to stain removers can usually be taken out with a quick bleach and water soak, but only on colorfast dyes (dyes that retain their original colors without fading or running) or fibers that are chemically-safe for bleach.

Once your stains are taken care of, be sure to fasten any hooks or closures, then place the swimsuit in a mesh laundry bag and close it securely before adding it to the washing machine.

“Select the delicate cycle and the warmest temperature you can for better cleaning,” says Gagliardi.

The highest temperature in a warm water cycle tends to reach around 104 degrees Fahrenheit, she says. When thinking about the average jacuzzi temperature of about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Gagliardi notes that most swimsuits can handle the temperature just fine. However, for fabrics that are more susceptible to fading like nylon and spandex, hot water can exacerbate the process.

If you have a dark swimsuit you want to add to a dark or mixed- color load you already plan to wash in a cold cycle, Gagliardi says that’s okay, too. Especially if you use a high-efficiency washer which is typically more gentle on fabrics.

Leave the bathing suit out to air-dry

You’ll want to stray away from putting your bathing suit in a dryer as it can damage the material and shape. “Air-dry [your] swimsuit flat on an indoor rack for a full 24 hours to give the suit adequate time to regain its shape,” says Randall. “Don’t dry in the sunlight. The UV light can cause fading and, in some cases, uneven fading.”

If you're short on time, Gagliardi suggests opting for the "no heat" setting on your dryer. However, this may not be feasible for all bathing suits so you'll want to be sure you refer to the laundry instructions on the tag.

Products to wash your bathing suit

Whether you're washing one swimsuit at a time or the whole family's, this deal is too good to pass up. This set of five mesh laundry bags comes with three different sizes and can also be used for bras, underwear or even travel.

Designed specifically for swimwear, this paraben- and phthalate-free cleaner works to neutralize and remove chlorine, salt and tanning products from your bathing suit without compromising the integrity of the fabric, according to the brand.

Opt for a detergent like Soak, which is a gentle, no-rinse formulation suited for both machine- and hand-washing. Since Soak is a low-suds liquid, the dirt and detergent comes out into the water simultaneously and cleans clothes without the need for a final rinse.

An indoor drying rack like will provide you with the space to hold heavy garments and large loads (meaning multiple bathing suits) so everything can dry at once.

A performance-based laundry detergent like this is ideal for activewear and bathing suits.

