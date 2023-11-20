With the holidays around the corner, you're likely already scouring the internet in search of gifts for your loved ones (or yourself!). And now that the year is coming to an end, too, we can officially look back and reflect on all the top-notch products — and potential gift ideas — that left an impression in 2023.

That said, reading product reviews on shopping sites and taking a leap of faith could eventually lead you into the everlasting returns process, which can easily slip through the cracks. Thankfully, Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of the few premier products he's come across this past year that won't disappoint. From unassuming coffee makers to voice-controlled smart home products, Consumer Reports has products guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser.

Best products of the year, according to Consumer Reports

Weiler says this 6-quart dutch oven is an overachiever on the "easy to clean" scale. After a multitude of Consumer Reports tests, the bread baking abilities are by far superior. Weiler says the bread comes out with an ideal crispy crust and excellent interior. According to the brand, the dutch oven is famed for its remarkable heat retention, perfect for braising or slow cooking. And with a lifetime warranty, it's guaranteed to be a part of your kitchen forever.

There's no better way to crisp your french fries, tender your veggies or bake your protein than with an air fryer, per Consumer Reports. Weiler says this pick's unique transparent window design sets it far apart from the other tested models. If you ever worried about over-cooked food, Weiler says you can keep an eye on the browning process without interrupting its cooking.

With the new year around the corner, it's time to prioritize those health and fitness goals. According to Consumer Reports, the Fitbit smart watch stands out because of its fair pricing and easy-to-read display. If you're looking for a health and fitness monitor with a more sleek and lightweight design, Weiler says this smart watch option is superb. The brand says the Fitbit monitors sleep, stress, steps and other health basics.

If you're looking to upgrade the technology in your home without breaking the bank, the Amazon Echo is the perfect place to start. According to the brand, the Echo is an all-in-one hub with the ability to voice control your smart home products, respond to questions and work as a WiFi network extender. Weiler also loves the new and improved sound quality on the upgraded version, with clearer bass and treble.

Based on solely optics, this may look like an average coffee maker, but Consumer Reports says it makes a mean cup of joe at a shockingly cost-effective price. The machine is fully loaded with auto-shut off, programmable brewing and an exceptional brewing performance, says Weiler. Tests say the coffee machine option excelled in convenience and offers the most bang for your buck.

One of the most reliable vacuum brands has now eliminated all of your hardwood floor cleaning issues. The brand says the lift-away function is perfect for cleaning furniture, stairs and upholstery while remaining lightweight. According to Consumer Reports, members raved about the Shark in surveys. Weiler says the hard surfaces were "like new" after using the technology-forward vacuum.