While you certainly can't avoid snow, there are definitely ways to make your life easier when it comes to getting rid of it!

If you're dreading the next snowstorm, you need to get your hands on some of the latest snow removal equipment to help make those winter chores more seamless than ever. From $25 snow grips for your shoes to a multi-purpose snow mover, we rounded up plenty of options to help make your winter a bit more bearable.

Not only does this sleigh shovel make clearing your sidewalk much easier, but it will also help avoid back pain too. This wide shovel allows you to push instead of lift by using both arms to scoop up snow.

"Easier on your body than a snow-thrower and much easier than a shovel. No lifting or wrangling involved," said one ACE Hardware reviewer.

"Not lifting snow is so great on the back!" said another. "I've moved light snow and ice with this. Worked great! I'm thrilled!"

This snowplow converts your wheelbarrow into a wheeled snowplow in a matter of seconds. It's great for a quick clean up if you only got a couple of inches of snow and works best on even surfaces.

This heavy-duty rolling plow is a great option for the times when you don't want to get the snowblower out or go through the hassle of shoveling. It also has wheels, so it makes it extra easy to get the job done quickly and efficiently whether you got a couple of inches or a foot of snow.

This SnoShark 2-in-1 snow mover and ice scraper will do wonders when you need to use your car after a snowstorm. It makes the dreaded task of scraping snow and ice off of your car quicker than ever so you won't freeze in the process. It has two locking positions so you can extend it to clean hard-to-reach places and reviewers give it high praise on Amazon.

"We had non stop storms in New Hampshire, and it saved us so much time in the mornings or when we're leaving from the mountain," wrote one reviewer. "Impressively lightweight but feels substantial, it seems like it will last forever!"

If you're looking for a more traditional way of getting snow off of your car, this versatile tool does it all. It has a 46-inch extendable brush to clean every inch of your vehicle and also comes with a squeegee, broom, and jaws to break tough ice.

This powerful and electric snow thrower may be a bit of an investment, but it's worth every penny! If you're getting large amounts of snow, this is a great way to quickly clear your driveway and walkways. It can move up to 800 pounds of snow per minute and even has LED lights if you need to use it at night.

Snow Joe's cordless electric snow shovel makes clearing sidewalks easy for those snowy mornings. The 400-watt motor moves up to 1,620 pounds of snow per charge and lasts for 27 minutes. This is ideal for anyone looking to quickly clear a walkway before starting their day!

This professional ice-scraper is simple but effective. Made completely out of steel, you can easily get rid of the dangerous ice that's getting in your way. If the need arises, it would also work great for moving hay and other bulky items.

"It has a good weight for chopping ice and a comfortable cushioned grip on the handle," said one Home Depot customer.

"Since I'm a petite woman, I was a little hesitant when I first picked it up, but the weight is a plus. You can put some muscle behind it, or simply drop it (controlling the vertical angle, of course) onto the icy patches," said another.

If you're worried about slipping on ice, these ice cleat snow grips will ensure you won't get hurt when the snow has frozen over. With over 500 positive reviews on Amazon, these Cimkiz grips are extremely well-loved and can be worn by men, women, and kids.

