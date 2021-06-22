5 books to read after finishing 'Malibu Rising,' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For June 2021, Jenna Bush Hager selected "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid as her book club pick. The book is about four siblings, Nina, Jay, Hud and Kit, the children of a famous rock star named Mick Riva. The adult brothers and sisters are Malibu natives, each with their own successes and struggles as adults.

When the sun comes up after Nina Riva's annual end-of-summer party, her Malibu mansion is engulfed in flames. The book tells the story of the rising tension and secrets that caused the sparks to fly in just a day, with flashbacks providing emotional insight into the family's beginnings.

If you enjoyed "Malibu Rising," the author recommends five books to pick up next.

In the same way "Malibu Rising" transported readers to the cliffs of Malibu, "Beautiful Ruins" will take them to the sunny Italian coast. It begins in 1962 with an almost-love affair that is rekindled 50 years later in Hollywood. This is the perfect summer beach read. It is romantic, funny and filled with brilliant twists and turns.

Winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for autobiography, "Barbarian Days" is William Finnegan's memoir about his life as a surfer, distinguished writer and war reporter. He takes readers on adventures across the globe, all with his surfboard in hand.

While serving as editor-in-chief at Vanity Fair magazine, Tina Brown kept a remarkable daily diary of her triumphs and struggles. As she led the flagship glamour magazine to enormous success, she navigated office politics, attempts to tear her down and the daily high jinks of running a world-renowned magazine.

A coming-of-age novel set in the 1980s, "Sag Harbor" tells the story of Benji Cooper, a Black teen growing up in Manhattan. As one of a few Black students at his elite prep school, he revels in his summer escapes to the Hamptons in Long Island, New York, where a small community of Black professionals has built a world of their own.

In this hilarious yet tender book, Benji undergoes the trials and tribulations of summer as a teenager.

Set in Miami, "Of Women and Salt" is a story about motherhood, immigration in America and family legacy. As a young woman, Jeanette is desperate to understand her mother, Carmen, and her family's history in Cuba. As she struggles with personal demons, she fights to uncover buried secrets of her family's past. Garcia's intergenerational family drama is powerfully written and epic in scope.

To stay up to date on the latest book club news, subscribe to the Read With Jenna newsletter!

For more book recommendations, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!