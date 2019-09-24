The bag comes with a variety of hooks that allow you to hang it over the door in a matter of seconds. I immediately transferred my clothes from my bulky hamper to the hanging bag and reveled in my extra space.

The circular opening is perfect for quickly throwing your clothes into, while the bottom has a zippered-opening for easily transferring your laundry into another hamper or bag (I transfer mine into this durable double-strapped "laundry backpack" to lug it to the laundromat). I can typically fit a week's worth of clothes in the hanging bag, though I imagine this will start to fill more quickly once it's time to pull out those bulky sweaters and jackets.

Though the hamper is clearly a good choice for small bedrooms or dorm rooms, I'm now realizing that the possibilities are endless with this handy bag. Need a separate hamper for the bathroom? Looking to upgrade your guest bedroom? Want a smaller laundry bag for your whites? This simple but clever solution might be the answer to your organizational woes.

Amazon customers seem to love it too. One reviewer noted that it's bigger than they expected, while another said it's actually helped their children remember to put away their dirty clothes.

"My daughter has actually been using this hamper rather than dumping her clothes on the ground," one reviewer wrote. "Regular laundry baskets somehow never induced this measure of compliance. And since the clothes are off the ground, everything is much neater."

My bag is holding up well after about six months of use and I'm starting to plan where I can put another one to make my laundry routine that much simpler.

