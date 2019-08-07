At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Most of us begin and end our days in the bathroom — so having an organized space can have a huge impact on your day. While organizing everything at once can seem overwhelming, it really only takes four steps to make sure that everything is in its right place.

Purge:Start by taking out anything not essential to daily life out of the bathroom. Dispose of expired makeup and medications, and remove anything that you don't actually use. Regroup: Try organizing like things with each other — keep toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss in one spot, and keep all the hair tools together in another place. Relocate: Once you've regrouped everything, put it in the spot that makes the most sense — for example, put makeup in a space near the drawer, keep spare toilet paper near the toilet, and keep wash cloths near the sink or tub. Maintain: The hardest step can be maintenance — but if you always keep everything in the same place, you'll be able to save plenty of time, since everything will be where you left it.

To help get a jump start on the organizational process, Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Mayhew stopped by TODAY with recommendations to help achieve the spa-like bathroom of your dreams.

Places to Organize

Chances are you aren't taking full advantage of the space offered in your bathroom. Even if your counters are cluttered or your drawers full, there are plenty of places where you can find some extra storage space.

Maximize counter space by installing an under-the-sink organizer. This four-piece kit makes the most of your space with a hanging set of shelves and several organizational bins.

This essential kit includes several clear stackable bins, which allow for easy organization and provide plenty of room for odds and ends.

If you have a vanity, try putting these hooks on the back of the door and using them to hold tools like brushes and hair dryers. Sturdy and able up to five pounds, this multipack of hooks is great for making space quickly.

This heavy-duty rack from the Container Store gives you plenty of extra room for essentials, and it's easy to install.

The space above your toilet is valuable and oft-neglected storage real estate! Try this cabinet from Wayfair, which helps give you plenty of room for bathroom necessities.

If you don't want to do a full cabinet, try these stylish wall shelves. Organize them with cute baskets to cut down on the clutter!

Try replacing towel bars with hooks to increase the amount of wall space available. We love these monogram options, so you can assign a hook to each family member!

These glamorous white towels bring the bathroom to a whole new level, and you'll always know who left their towel on the floor instead of the hamper.

This shower caddy is easy to install, giving you plenty of room to store soaps and shampoos.

Try putting one of these organizers in your medicine cabinet to help corral loose items.

If you're looking for a more DIY solution, try installing strips of magnetic tape to the inside of your medicine cabinet. Small items like nail clippers, tweezers, and hair pins will stick to it, helping declutter shelves and drawers.

Things to Organize

Sometimes, it can be hard to find room for various odds and ends like makeup, medication, and bathroom supplies.

This organizer takes up as much space as you need it to, and its wide, easily-accessible shape is perfect for making sure your daily makeup is within reach.

For those with bigger makeup collections, these organizers can help divide up even the most cluttered drawers.

This wooden storage unit is great when you're looking to store bulky or awkward items like curling irons, brushes, sprays, and gels.

This under-the-sink door caddy has a specific spot to hold a hair dryer, while still leaving room for other styling tools and products.

Things like cotton balls and bobby pins can be hard to store, so try displaying them in glass jars like these to add an elegant touch.

