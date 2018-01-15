Start TODAY Deal of the Day: 53 percent off seamless bras

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Coobie seamless bras.

Please click on the website link below to be directed to the offer from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact the retailers making the offers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Seamless bras, $28.99 with code TODAYBRA, Coobie

Coobie

Retail price: $58 - $64

Percent discount: 53 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBRA

These all best sellers in popular colors and worn by countless women across the country and many celebs. Recommended and worn by celebrity stylist Anya Sarre, worn by Brooke Burke Charvet and Daisy Fuentes.

Choose from the following four styles and designs.

Coobie Seamless V-neck Bras with Lace trim (Sets of two + Ultra Stretch Camisole)

This set of three includes: Two of the ultra-comfortable, super stretchy, Coobie Seamless V-neck Bras and one Ultra Stretch Camisole.

The V-neck with Lace trim features a pretty lace trim in front and smooth back. No hooks. One size truly fits a size 32A through a 36D. Adjustable straps and removable pads make it fantastic for everyday wear, work, exercise, yoga, pilates, gym, sleeping, moms, nursing moms, augmentation patients, breast cancer patients and survivors! Great for women from 16-70! Try one for yourself and understand why they are so popular.

The Ultra Stretch Camisole is super comfortable, very soft and fits sizes 2-12.

Coobie Seamless Scoopneck Bras (Sets of two + Strapless Lace Front Bandeau)

This set of three bras includes: Two of the ultra comfortable, super stretchy, Coobie Seamless Scoopneck Bras and one strapless Bandeau with an opaque lace detail across the front.

The scoopneck features a gentle scoop front and smooth back. No hooks. One size truly fits a size 32A through a 36D. Adjustable straps and removable pads make it fantastic for everyday wear, work, exercise, yoga, pilates, gym, sleeping, moms, nursing moms, augmentation patients, breast cancer patients and survivors! Great for women from 16-70! Try one for yourself and understand why they are so popular.

The bandeau is super cute, features a dressy lace front and fits sizes as the bras do. No pads in the bandeau.

Coobie Seamless Lace Coverage Bra (Sets of two + Lace Back Bandeau)

This set of three bras includes: Two of the Coobie Seamless Lace Coverage bras and one strapless bandeau with a lace back! Super soft and comfortable, cute and functional. This bra features a beautiful lace panel across the front providing more coverage and modesty then the traditional lower cut bras. Made of the same great stretch fabric as the standard Coobie bras — it’s sure to please!

One size fits a 32A through a 36D. The fabric is made of an ultra soft nylon and spandex blend. Adjustable straps and removable pads make it fantastic for everyday wear, work, exercise, yoga, pilates, gym, sleeping, augmentation patients and more! Great for women from 16-70!

The Lace Back Bandeau is soft and stretchy and moves with you. This bandeau does not have padding and fits sizes as the bras do.

Coobie Wide Strap Comfort Bra (Set of two + Seamless Boyshort)

This set of three includes: two Coobie Comfort Bras and one Coobie Seamless Boyshort. The Coobie Wide strap Comfort Bra is an amazingly comfortable bra featuring extra wide, fixed straps that are sure to please. Available in four sizes for a more customized fit – small, medium, large and extra large. It also has removable pads. It's made of the same extremely comfortable, stretchy fabric as the original Coobie Seamless Bra. If you want a slightly “snugger” fit go down a size and if you want a slightly “roomier” fit go up a size. The fabric is made of an ultra soft nylon and spandex blend.

The comfy Coobie Seamless Boy shorts are made of the same soft, stretchy material as the Coobie Seamless Bras they are sure to please. One size fits a 00 through a 8 and the full size fits an 8-12 (pants size). These cute panties are super stretchy and feel great! The fabric is made of an ultra soft nylon and spandex blend. Provides more coverage then a traditional panty.

Coobie says their products will arrive in five to 10 business days. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@shopcoobie.com.

This exclusive deal to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Due to an overwhelming response, the sites for some of these products may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working to resolve their technical issues. Check back here as we update information for other ways to purchase these items.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Happy shopping!