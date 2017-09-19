These side-by-side photos show why there is no 'ideal size' for women's pants

share tweet pin email

One popular body-positivity blogger is proving clothing size is just a number — and inspiring thousands in the process.

On September 14, South African blogger Mira Hirsch posted side-by-side Instagram photos of herself from a dressing room wearing two different pairs of pants in the same size from the same store. (The caption below contains profanity.)

“The maroon pair had a label saying 'New Fit' and the mint pair had nothing,” Hirsch wrote. "Both were my size yet one pair couldn't even close and the other pair was a little loose?”

The blogger went on to encourage her more than 100,000 followers to “love the skin you’re in” and not define yourself by a clothing-size number.

“You look for something in your usual size, it doesn't fit and you end up leaving the store feeling so s----- about yourself. Letting diet culture kick in, and self-loathing take over. I know I did,” she wrote. “Stop trying to fit into the ‘ideal size!’”

The post, which has garnered more than 4,000 likes, has received more than 80 comments from people mostly offering their support.

“YESSS TO THIS POST!! I have a pair of jeans from H&M that are a size 10,” wrote one Instagram supporter. “This year, I went there and tried on that size ... I couldn’t even get them past my knees?! Stores need to use consistent sizing for everyone.”

Hirsch told TODAY Style she never expected her photo to go viral but is so glad her "message of self-acceptance" is reaching a larger audience.

"I hope people understand that their worth shouldn't be determined by the size of the clothing that they wear," she said.

Several other retailers have recently come under scrutiny from customers regarding either inconsistent or vanity sizing. Just last month, one woman posted a photo of a pair of H&M pants and a pair of pants from a competitor in the same size to point out the difference between the two.

Come on, @hm - you guys NEED to sort this out! H&M 16 (blue) vs Primark 16 (black). Not cool. pic.twitter.com/aHgDo5tkqm — Samantha Bell (@SamanthaJBell) August 21, 2017

"You guys NEED to sort this out! H&M 16 (blue) vs Primark 16 (black)," U.K. shopper Samantha Bell captioned the tweet directed at H&M. "Not cool."

Regardless of the sizing differences, Hirsch encouraged her followers on Instagram to "wear whatever size and style you desire" and "take back your power."

"Wear clothes that make you feel amazing and stop caring about the numbers on them!" Hirsch told TODAY Style. "Focus on feeling amazing regardless of your size."