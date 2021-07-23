IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Summertime Watermelon and Tomatillo Salad

PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
PatiJinich.com
Pati Jinich
Ingredients

For the salad:
  • 4 cups watermelon, cut into bite-sized chunks or cubes
  • 2 cups (about 1/2 pound) tomatillos, husks removed, thoroughly rinsed, quartered and thinly sliced
  • 2/3 cup (about 3 ounces) mild feta or queso fresco, crumbled or cut into small dice
    • For the vinaigrette:
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves (about 5 to 6), chopped
  • 1 tablespoon jalapeño or serrano chile, coarsely chopped and (optional) seeds removed
  • 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon white distilled vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

    • Chef notes

    I can’t help but repeat this salad that hits all the taste buds! It's sweet from the watermelon, salty from the cheese, spicy from the chile, tart from the lime and tomatillos and refreshing from the mint. Oh, you just have to give it a try ...

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the watermelon cubes and tomatillo slices in a large bowl.

    2.

    In a small bowl, add the chopped mint and jalapeño. Squeeze the fresh lime juice on top, stir in the vinegar, sprinkle the salt and mix. Pour in the olive oil and vegetable oil and mix with a whisk or fork until well emulsified.

    3.

    Pour the vinaigrette on top of the watermelon and tomatillos, toss well and sprinkle thecheese on top. 

