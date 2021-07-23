I can’t help but repeat this salad that hits all the taste buds! It's sweet from the watermelon, salty from the cheese, spicy from the chile, tart from the lime and tomatillos and refreshing from the mint. Oh, you just have to give it a try ...

Preparation

1.

Place the watermelon cubes and tomatillo slices in a large bowl.

2.

In a small bowl, add the chopped mint and jalapeño. Squeeze the fresh lime juice on top, stir in the vinegar, sprinkle the salt and mix. Pour in the olive oil and vegetable oil and mix with a whisk or fork until well emulsified.

3.

Pour the vinaigrette on top of the watermelon and tomatillos, toss well and sprinkle thecheese on top.