Chef notes

You will always find these olives on my table when I’m entertaining. They’re easy to make, delicious and not so filling that you can’t eat your dinner. They only take 10 minutes to prepare, but be sure to do it at least 2 hours ahead of time so they can absorb the marinade. You can store the olives in the refrigerator for up to five days, just bring them to room temperature before serving.

Swap option: Use your favorite type of olives but do use a mix for best results