'Wonder Woman' goes to the 1980s! Check out new pics from the sequel

"Wonder Woman" fans, get ready to go back to the 1980s.

Stills from the sequel to the blockbuster film from 2017 have hit social media, and we have to say, "Wonder Woman 1984" is rocking our world.

For one thing, we get a brief look at Diana (Gal Gadot) staring at several iconic images from the generation that gave us MTV, "Dallas" and a love of luxury living:

But then we get not just a delicious look at bad fashion ... but a shot of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine)!

If you're going to come back from the dead (which is where we were pretty positive Trevor had ended up in the original), we suppose there are worse things to wear than white Nikes and a Members Only jacket.

Clay Enos / AP Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and Wonder Woman hunker down in 2017's "Wonder Woman."

That said, the costumes on the extras behind him are so 1984 it kind of hurts to look at them.

Director Patty Jenkins had already let slip that the sequel would be set in the U.S., and filming began in early June. Locations will include Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, Virginia, the U.K., Spain and the Canary Islands, reports Entertainment Weekly.

"Wonder Woman" was a huge box-office success, grossing over $822 million.

But fans will have to have some truly eternal patience in waiting for the sequel, which will feature Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman's enemy Cheetah: "Wonder Woman 1984" won't be in theaters until Nov. 1, 2019.

