When the cast of "Mean Girls" reunited in a Walmart Black Friday commercial last month, there was one major star missing — Rachel McAdams.

McAdams, who played Regina George, ringleader of popular clique The Plastics in the 2004 comedy, explained why she didn’t make an appearance in the recent ad.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” she told Variety.

“Also … I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” she continued. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Walmart for comment.

On Wednesdays, they wore pink. Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

The other three Plastics — Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) — appeared in Walmart’s ad, which revisits some of movie's most iconic scenes and gives an update on where the characters are today.

Cady, per the commercial, is the guidance counselor at North Shore High School,;Karen is, naturally, a weather reporter; and Toaster Strudel heiress Gretchen is a stage mom still trying to make fetch happen.

A new generation of “Mean Girls” is on the way as the beloved ‘00s comedy marks its 20th anniversary.

An adaptation of the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical will hit theaters on Jan. 12, featuring a new cast of actors playing Regina George and her fellow Plastics.

Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for this adaptation as well as the original movie, will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows will return as the long-suffering Principal Duvall.

It looks like the rest of the original cast, though, will not be appearing, unless any surprise cameos are on the way.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” McAdams told Variety about the upcoming adaptation. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”