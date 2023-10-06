Thandiwe Newton's 22-year-old daughter, Ripley Parker, is making moves in Hollywood.

Ripley Parker created a TV show, "Everything Now," which dropped on Netflix Oct. 5. The show centers on Mia, a London teenager who returns to high school after seven months in treatment for an eating disorder. She uses a bucket list to jump back into life, and all that terrifies and thrills her.

Ripley Parker told Netflix's Tudum that part of the show is based on her own experiences. She said the story became "so much richer" after collaborating with writers, producers, and consultants.

Here's what to know about Ripley Parker.

Her mom and dad, Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker, are in show business

Ripley Parker is the oldest child of "Westworld" actor Thandiwe Newton and writer and director Ol Parker, who is known for writing and directing "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "Ticket to Paradise." He also wrote the script for "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel."

Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker welcomed Ripley Parker in 2000. Their younger daughter, Nico Parker, who had a heartbreaking turn in "The Last Of Us," was born in 2004. Their son, Booker Jombe Parker, was born in 2014.

Nico Parker can be seen alongside her parents in many red carpet photos, including from the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” premiere in London.

Ripley Parker, Ol Parker, Thandie Newton and Nico Parker at the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" on July 16, 2018 in London. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Ripley Parker is an up-and-coming writer in Hollywood

Like her father, who is a screenwriter in addition to being a director, Ripley Parker has taken an interest in writing.

The scriptwriter is currently signed with Knight Hall Agency Ltd, and according to the agency's official website, Ripley Parker is currently "developing a jukebox musical based on the music of The Smiths, as well as a play about the life and relationships of poet Emily Dickinson."

The site also states that she has contributed an essay to the collection "It’s Not OK to Feel Blue (and Other Lies): Inspirational People Open Up About Their Mental Health."

In honor of Ripley Parker's achievement, Newton gave her daughter a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

She wrote, "deeply proud of phenomenal @ripley.parker" for her "first published writing," calling it a "breathtaking piece." In the comments, the "Crash" actor added, "My beautiful daughter."

Ripley Parker inspired her father to write “Ticket to Paradise”

Ol Parker's "Ticket to Paradise," which he wrote and directed, is about two parents (George Clooney and Julia Roberts) who conspire to stop their daughter from getting married.

Speaking to Comingsoon.net, Ol Parker said he was inspired to write the script for the film after a conversation with his eldest.

"The movie came out of a conversation I was having about Ripley, who was 18, I think, at the time and starting to make her own decisions — all of which are clearly brilliant and not necessarily the ones I’d have made for her — so it was just that thing, how much do you nudge along? How much do you try and be wise and say what you absolutely know and how much do you just lean back and give it up to them and watch the next generation rule? That was the genesis of the movie, how that came about," he said.

Ripley Parker once called Boris Johnson a NSFW word

While celebrating Ripley Parker's 20th birthday on Instagram, Newton revealed that her daughter had once called Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a "c--- to his face" when she was only 15 years old.

While recalling that moment to Glamour UK, Parker said she had no regrets about what she said to Johnson.

“It was a rogue move, but it was one I would make again,” she said.