What to watch on Hulu: How to find your next favorite show

In these days of sheltering in place and needing to keep our brains busy, it's hard to keep track of the all the programming streaming services offer.

Since Hulu has far more content than anyone could ever consume in a lifetime, we've decided to help you curate your selections by pointing you to some of its shows based on what you already like.

So take notes: Here are enough suggestions to keep you busy for quarantine weeks to come:

"Fleabag" and "This Way Up" Amazon/Hulu

If You Like: "Fleabag" (Amazon), the whip-smart, dark tale of a modern woman trying to find love in London ...

You'll Love: "This Way Up" (Hulu), also based in London about a single woman who's just had a nervous breakdown. It's been praised as "small in scope, infinitely charming and intermittently devastating" by The Atlantic.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Letterkenny" Netflix/Hulu

If You Like: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (FX/FXX), a sitcom about five dysfunctional misfits who run a pub in South Philadelphia ...

You'll Love: "Letterkenny" (Hulu), about eccentric folks with quick wits in a rural Canadian community (we also sense shades of "Northern Exposure" here). Plus: They love puns.

"Big Little Lies" and "Little Fires Everywhere" HBO/Hulu

If You Like: "Big Little Lies" (HBO), a drama brought to you by (and starring) Reese Witherspoon based on a novel, which focused on upscale neighbors involved in a murder investigation ...

You'll Love: "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu), a drama brought to you by (and starring) Reese Witherspoon, based on a novel about a family and a mother and daughter whose lives are turned upside down.

"Girls" and "Please Like Me" HBO/Hulu

If You Like: "Girls" (HBO), a comedy about millennial women exploring their early 20s in New York City (plus, early Adam Driver sightings!) ...

You'll Love: "Please Like Me" (Hulu), an Australian dramedy about young people, adrift in their lives. It's "gorgeously made" and "psychologically observant" and lets "vulnerable people own their jokes," wrote The New Yorker.

"Killing Eve" and "Reprisal" Hulu

If You Like: "Killing Eve" (BBC America), about the unhealthy connection between a creative assassin and the government operative sent to track her down ...

You'll Love: "Reprisal" (Hulu), about a femme fatale who survives a near death, then seeks revenge against a group of gear heads.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Dave" Hulu

If You Like: "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO), a caustic comedy featuring Larry David as a guy who can't find anything he won't complain about...

You'll Love: "Dave" (FXX/Hulu), a sitcom featuring a fictionalized version of real-life comic/rapper Lil Dicky, who's convinced he's going to be one of the all-time great rappers.

"Tiger King" and "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" Netflix/Hulu

If You Like: "Tiger King" (Netflix), a zeitgeist-redefining documentary look at the subculture of exotic park owners, who are kind of wild and exotic — and murderous themselves...

You'll Love: "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down" (Fox/Hulu), which digs even deeper into Joe Exotic and the murder-for-hire plot that eventually lost him everything.

Good luck on finding that next great binge!