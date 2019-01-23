Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 23, 2019, 5:06 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

"The Masked Singer" is a star-studded competition that pits costumed vocalists against each other until their true identities are eventually revealed. And just weeks after the series debuted, it's already hit.

So on Wednesday morning, TODAY got in on the fun with a mini-mystery segment with one of the show's judges, Jenny McCarthy, and one furry friend of ours.

Who was the singer who offered up a husky verse of "99 Bottles of Beer" before Hoda Kotb shouted out her name? That's right — it's was none other than Kathie Lee Gifford!

Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager had been told their busy fellow fourth-hour host was away on a magazine shoot, so it was truly a shocker when Hoda recognized her pal's disguised voice.

As for KLG, she was just happy that Hoda figured it out so quickly.

"I've had to go to the bathroom for an hour and a half!" she joked once she sat aside her mane.

McCarthy was so impressed by Kathie Lee's performance that she suggested she put herself to the test on the actual series.

"We're going to have a season two, I'm sure, and you might just have to be on it," McCarthy said.

And who knows? It could happen.

Although Kathie Lee will be saying goodbye to TODAY later this year, she's ready to say hello to new opportunities.

"I'm open to anything — that's the whole point," she said with a smile before singing, "new everythings!"